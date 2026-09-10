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Home / Jalandhar / Ambedkar statue desecration: Jalandhar observes complete bandh, security measures sought

Ambedkar statue desecration: Jalandhar observes complete bandh, security measures sought

Bhagwan Valmiki Shakti Kranti Sena Punjab and Bhim Kranti Sena, among other organisations, had announced the bandh from 9 am to 5 pm

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:19 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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A deserted Model Town market in Jalandhar during the bandh called in protest against the alleged desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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A complete bandh was observed in Jalandhar on Thursday following a call by Ambedkarite and Dalit organisations, religious groups and social bodies protesting the alleged desecration of a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in Ludhiana.

Shops, major commercial establishments and markets remained closed in solidarity with the bandh call, while several parts of the city wore a deserted look.

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Bhagwan Valmiki Shakti Kranti Sena Punjab and Bhim Kranti Sena, among other organisations, had announced the bandh from 9 am to 5 pm.

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Activists of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress also staged protests and dharnas across the district, demanding action against those responsible for the incident.

BSP state president Avatar Singh Karimpuri said, “Since the first incident of desecration of Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s statue, we have repeatedly raised the issue with the government, but such incidents continue to occur, raising serious questions about the law-and-order situation in the state. The government has failed to rein in such unscrupulous elements. Both the state and Central governments have failed to act against the culprits. These incidents reflect hatred towards Ambedkar, who remains a symbol of the emancipation of the downtrodden. We demand the immediate arrest of those responsible and the installation of CCTV cameras around all such statues.”

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Congress councillor Sherry Chadha said, “We had held a protest march to Ambedkar Chowk on Wednesday, and today we are again demanding strict action against those who desecrated Dr Ambedkar’s statue in Ludhiana. The incident raises serious concerns as those involved repeatedly seem to get away with such acts.”

Notably, Jalandhar had also witnessed protests by the BJP on Tuesday night and demonstrations by both the BJP and the Congress on Wednesday.

During the bandh, the City Valmiki Sabha (Regd.), Jalandhar, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and the Police Commissioner, demanding adequate security arrangements at all locations housing statues of Dr Ambedkar and other eminent personalities, as well as at religious places and key public squares.

The Sabha specifically sought the installation of CCTV cameras at major statues and other sensitive locations, regular monitoring, and stronger security measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

It also urged the administration to adopt concrete and permanent measures to ensure the protection of statues and prevent future acts of desecration.

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