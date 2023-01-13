Ambulance drivers demand regularisation, threaten stir

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 12

Drivers of the 108 Ambulance service of the Health Department under the banner of 108 Ambulance Employees’ Association, Punjab, today held a protest in Jalandhar. The ambulance drivers held a huge dharna at the Ladowal Toll Plaza in Phillaur against the state government. After parking their 300 ambulances at the toll plaza, drivers warned the state government that if their demands weren’t met, they will be forced to go on an indefinite strike

Speaking to mediapersons, representatives of the association said they had already warned the government of a dharna on January 9, after giving it 72 hours to respond. They said due to lack of the government’s response on the demands raised by them they proceeded to today’s dharna.

Drivers said they had appealed to the state government on January 9 to bring ambulance drivers under the government and to cancel all contracts with private firms. They said the government already spends Rs 5 to 6 crore on private companies, instead of this, it should employ 108 Ambulance drivers for the same services.

They also demanded that ambulance drivers in Punjab should be given salaries like the drivers in Haryana. They said in Haryana, ambulance drivers get Rs 30,000 to 45,000 per month as salaries and also insurance.

Association members said a team was meeting the Health Minister on the issue, and based on the outcome of the meeting, they would decide the next course of action. They said if the government still didn’t relent, they will block the road near the toll plaza, in an intensification of their protest.