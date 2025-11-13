DT
Home / Jalandhar / ‘Americans4Hindus’ unveils political roadmap at Washington summit

‘Americans4Hindus’ unveils political roadmap at Washington summit

Aims to increase civic participation of Hindu Americans

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:04 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
Americans4Hindus (A4H), headed by Phagwara resident Dr Romesh Japra, has concluded a landmark Americans4Hindus Week in Washington, DC, held from November 5–9, setting the stage for major nationwide initiatives aimed at enhancing the civic participation and political representation of Hindu Americans.

Delegates, trustees and Karmayogis from 18 state chapters convened for a National Summit, Leadership Retreat and Multi-Community Roundtables to define a unified strategy for the future. The week unfolded against an unexpected backdrop when a sudden US Capitol shutdown cancelled the organisation’s scheduled meeting room. Rather than delay proceedings, delegates gathered at the official Press Podium outside the Capitol, turning the disruption into a national message of resilience.

“Hindu Americans are ready to participate in the political arena and governance—just as we have contributed to IT, medicine, business, education and other leading sectors,” said Dr Romesh Japra, founder and chairman of A4H. “We are prepared to serve from school boards to the Presidency, strengthening American democracy with our Hindu values.”

Leaders called for greater participation in civic life, including voting, organising, public advocacy and contesting elections.

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam addressed the delegation and underlined the need for sustained engagement. “If we want representation that respects our community, we must show up, organise and lead,” he told attendees.

A comprehensive Leadership Retreat was held at the Art of Living Centre, where members committed to a long-term strategic roadmap. Several national initiatives were also formally advanced.

