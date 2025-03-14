Amid Cong protest, Phagwara MC passes 15 proposals

In a surprising development, 15 proposals on the agenda were declared as passed in about 15 minutes during a noisy protest by the Congress and its councillors in the first general meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation, Phagwara. Mayor Ram Pal Uppal presided over the meeting. Dr Akshita Gupta, Municipal Commissioner, was also present in the meeting held on Thursday evening.

The Congress councillors attended the meeting after submitting a protest letter to the Municipal Commissioner that the Mayor’s election was held in an unconstitutional way on February 1.

The matter is pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Despite this, a meeting of the MC was called today. The High Court had fixed the next date of hearing on March 19 and demanded the videography of mayoral elections and the report of the observer.

Advertisement

The Congress councillors submitted that they would participate in the meeting but stage a symbolic protest. The meeting was held to pass 15 proposals of the Municipal Corporation, including providing sweepers, construction work related to Banga road, installation of LED lights in Zone A, B , C and D of Phagwara, new LED lights in ward 12, 18 and 45; formation of Finance and Contract Committee; GID-based survey of property and renovation of the Mayor’s residence, etc.

The first proposal for formation of Finance and Contract Committee was introduced in the meeting for which Congress councillors gave two names, Sushil Maini and Darshan Kataria, to be its members. Congress councillors raised hands in favour of their nominated members for the committee.

Advertisement

As soon as AAP councillors raised a hue and cry in the meeting, Mayor Uppal announced that all 15 proposals stood passed without taking any councillor into confidence. No voting was done for the proposals passed in the meeting by the Mayor. Within 10-15 minutes, the meeting ended and the Mayor left.

Congress councillors, including Sanjeev Bugga, Sushil Maini, Jatinder Virmani, raised slogans against the AAP and Mayor Uppal after coming out of the meeting.

-----------------

The proposals

The meeting was held to pass 15 proposals of the Municipal Corporation, including providing sweepers, construction work related to Banga road, installation of LED lights in Zone A, B , C and D of Phagwara, new LED lights in ward 12, 18 and 45; formation of Finance and Contract Committee; GID-based survey of property and renovation of the Mayor’s residence, etc.