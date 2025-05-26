Amid health scare, MLA Raman Arora rejoins Vigilance probe on Monday

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora was taken to the Civil Hospital here twice last night after he complained of uneasiness. Amid the ongoing Vigilance Bureau (VB) probe against him in the alleged corruption case, Arora has been diagnosed with multiple gall stones.

He was kept under observation last night, however, doctors do not categorise his condition as a medical emergency. They said he could opt for surgery for the removal of the gall stones as per his convenience.

Following discharge from the hospital, the MLA joined the VB probe again today. He was seen accompanying VB officials as per routine, during raids at Arora's relative Raju Madan's house today.

Arora had been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on Friday after a raid at his residence, in an alleged case of corruption and extortion. On Saturday, the AAP legislator had been remanded to five-day VB custody. He was arrested days after the May 14 arrest of assistant town planner Sukhdev Vashishth. The MLA, in alleged connivance with the ATP, had been issuing notices to targeted individuals in Jalandhar for unauthorised construction, etc.