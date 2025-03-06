Amid Ramadan, minority panel chief visits Kapurthala jail

Punjab Minority Commission Chairman Abdul Bari Salmani visited Kapurthala Jail on Wednesday to ensure proper arrangements for Muslim inmates during the holy month of Ramadan. This visit follows his recent letter to the state government and the Punjab DGP, urging them to improve facilities for Muslim prisoners across the state.

Accompanied by Kapurthala Jail Superintendent Siyamal Jyoti and Additional Superintendent Vijay Kumar, Salmani met with Muslim prisoners. He was informed the jail currently houses 85 Muslim men and four Muslim women, including individuals from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nigeria, who are incarcerated under the NDPS Act. During the visit, Salmani also toured the church within the jail and interacted with its occupants to address their concerns.

Salmani urged the Muslim inmates to observe fasting during Ramadan and advised them to focus on personal transformation after serving their sentences. He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the jail administration, noting the state government and Punjab Police are ensuring the protection of inmates’ religious rights. Inmates are being provided with morning Sehri and Iftar meals, as well as provisions for five daily prayers, including Taraweeh at night.

Some inmates shared their demands and Salmani assured them he would raise their concerns with the state government.