DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Amid Ramadan, minority panel chief visits Kapurthala jail

Amid Ramadan, minority panel chief visits Kapurthala jail

Punjab Minority Commission Chairman Abdul Bari Salmani visited Kapurthala Jail on Wednesday to ensure proper arrangements for Muslim inmates during the holy month of Ramadan. This visit follows his recent letter to the state government and the Punjab DGP, urging...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:23 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Punjab Minority Commission Chairman Abdul Bari Salmani visited Kapurthala Jail on Wednesday to ensure proper arrangements for Muslim inmates during the holy month of Ramadan. This visit follows his recent letter to the state government and the Punjab DGP, urging them to improve facilities for Muslim prisoners across the state.

Accompanied by Kapurthala Jail Superintendent Siyamal Jyoti and Additional Superintendent Vijay Kumar, Salmani met with Muslim prisoners. He was informed the jail currently houses 85 Muslim men and four Muslim women, including individuals from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nigeria, who are incarcerated under the NDPS Act. During the visit, Salmani also toured the church within the jail and interacted with its occupants to address their concerns.

Salmani urged the Muslim inmates to observe fasting during Ramadan and advised them to focus on personal transformation after serving their sentences. He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the jail administration, noting the state government and Punjab Police are ensuring the protection of inmates’ religious rights. Inmates are being provided with morning Sehri and Iftar meals, as well as provisions for five daily prayers, including Taraweeh at night.

Advertisement

Some inmates shared their demands and Salmani assured them he would raise their concerns with the state government.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper