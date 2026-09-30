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Home / Jalandhar / Amit Shah has lunch at BJP vice-president Rathour’s house before Jalandhar rally

Amit Shah has lunch at BJP vice-president Rathour’s house before Jalandhar rally

The luncheon meeting has sparked reports that Rathour could be projected as the BJP candidate from the Jalandhar Central seat

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:23 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP vice-president and former Jalandhar mayor Rakesh Rathour hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for lunch at his residence in Paragpur village, close to the party’s anti-drug rally venue. Tribune photo
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Punjab BJP vice-president and former Jalandhar mayor Rakesh Rathour hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for lunch at his residence in Paragpur village, close to the party’s anti-drug rally venue.

After reaching Sri Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar by chopper and spending about 12-15 minutes offering prayers, Shah and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon again took a chopper to reach the rally venue on the Jalandhar-Phagwara road.

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Before heading to the rally, Shah went for lunch at Rathour’s residence, less than half a kilometre from the venue. He spent about 40 minutes discussing party-related matters. Hotelier Gautam Kapoor and his son-in-law Pankaj Sardana also joined the trio for lunch.

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Rathour said, “It was our privilege to host Amit Shah ji at our place. It was a programme finalised by the party seniors which they just conveyed to me.” A leader with strong RSS links, Rathour is also known for his close ties with the family of Hamirpur BJP MP Anurag Thakur.

The luncheon meeting has sparked reports that Rathour could be projected as the BJP candidate from the Jalandhar Central seat, as his new house in Paragpur also falls in the same constituency. He earlier resided in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar, which falls in Jalandhar North. Rathour, who has largely remained engaged in organisational activities, said, “I am keen to contest the forthcoming Assembly election, if given a chance.”

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Former minister Manoranjan Kalia has been contesting for the party from the seat for the past seven terms since 1992. He has won thrice — in 1997, 2007 and 2012.

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