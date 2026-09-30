Amit Shah offers prayers at Devi Talab Mandir before BJP’s anti-drug rally in Jalandhar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday offered prayers at the historic Shri Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar before addressing BJP’s anti-drug rally, giving his visit a spiritual start ahead of the party’s political programme.

Shah, accompanied by Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon, arrived at the LR Doaba School grounds by helicopter from Adampur Air Force Station and proceeded to the temple complex. After being received by the temple committee and BJP leader KD Bhandari, he offered prayers at the main shrine before visiting the nearly 200-year-old Shri Tripurmalini Mandir, regarded as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. He remained in the temple for less than 15 minutes.

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Elaborate security arrangements were put in place, with the SPG personnel and Punjab Police conducting drills and putting up barricades ahead of his visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 2022 Jalandhar rally, had expressed a desire to visit the shrine but could not do so due to security restrictions.

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After the temple visit, Shah flew to a helipad site near Paragpur. He first attended lunch hosted by senior BJP leader and former Jalandhar Mayor Rakesh Rathour at his residence. The Union Home Minister’s visit was part of the culmination of four BJP ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab’ yatras in Jalandhar after covering all 117 Assembly constituencies.