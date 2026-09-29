Amit Shah to seek blessings at Tripurmalini Shakti Peetha before Jalandhar rally; here’s why

Ahead of addressing his anti-drug rally in Jalandhar on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay obeisance at the historic 200-year-old Tripurmalini Shakti Peetha within the Shri Devi Talab Mandir complex in Jalandhar.

Amit Shah will first reach Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Adampur Airport, from where he will travel to the temple premises by chopper at 12:25 pm. He will land at the LR Doaba School grounds, where a helipad has been readied adjacent to the temple building.

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He will spend about 30 minutes at the temple. After offering prayers at the main temple, he will proceed to the Tripurmalini shrine.

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BJP former MLA KD Bhandari, who has been tasked with overseeing the Union Home Minister’s visit to the temple, said Shah would be accompanied by BJP Punjab president Kewal Dhillon during the temple visit.

The SPG team reached the site on Tuesday, checked all security arrangements and conducted rehearsals ahead of Shah’s visit. A Punjab Police team has also been checking the temple premises, with dog squads deployed in the outer areas.

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Bhandari said Amit Shah’s visit would mark a significant day for the BJP in Punjab.

“It will be the first time that he will be visiting Jalandhar. On his first visit, he has chosen to visit the historic temple and pray for the eradication of drugs from India by 2029. There is another connotation to the visit. During his pre-poll rally in Jalandhar in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he desired to visit Shri Devi Talab Mandir, but his security team advised him against it. By visiting the temple tomorrow, Amit Shah will also be fulfilling that incomplete desire of PM Modi,” he said.

The nearly 200-year-old shrine is revered as one of the 51 shakti peethas, associated with the legend of Goddess Sati. According to religious belief, the goddess’s left breast fell at this spot. She is worshipped here as Tripurmalini, while Lord Shiva is venerated as Bhishan.

The temple, situated on Tanda Road, is among the prominent Hindu pilgrimage sites in the Doaba region. Shah’s visit to the shrine is aimed at portraying the seriousness of the saffron party’s campaign to eradicate the drug menace from Punjab, just about four months ahead of the Assembly elections.

The four BJP yatras, launched on September 18 from different parts of Punjab, have traversed nearly 4,000 km, covering all 117 Assembly constituencies. They will all conclude in Jalandhar on Wednesday evening.