Amrinder Singh Raja Warring leads placard campaign against govt

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 17

To counter the Aam Aadmi Party on a day it filed the nomination papers of its candidate Sushil Rinku, the Congress leadership attempted to take on the ruling party by holding a demonstration against it at Dr Ambedkar Chowk here. Holding placards raising questions, the party workers led by Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring lodged a protest.

The questions that they carried included those on killings of youth and law and order situation, why suicides of farmers were not stopping, why atta-dal beneficiaries were facing deletion of cards, why cess was being imposed on petrol and why women were not being given a grant of Rs 1000 as per the promise made to them by the AAP.

Some placards also had questions as to why the shagun scheme had been stopped and why no action was being taken on Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege issue.