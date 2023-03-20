 Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG : The Tribune India

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Amritpal Singh - ANI file photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Nakodar, March 19

DIG Jalandhar Range Swapan Sharma today said Amritpal Singh was spreading anti-India sentiment and his aura had been broken with the slew of arrests of his aides. The DIG said the search for Amritpal Singh was on and he would be nabbed soon.

Will catch him soon

There was an aura around Amritpal; with the operation, it has broken. He was influencing youths and was trying to spread anti-India, anti-national sentiment. Jaldi mil jayega (he’ll be arrested soon). Swapan Sharma, DIG Jalandhar Range

Interacting with mediapersons today on the sidelines of a flag march at Nakodar, the DIG said: “There was an aura around Amritpal; with the operation, it has broken. He was influencing youths and trying to spread anti-India sentiment. Jaldi mil jayega. We are also looking into all available footage. We are into it.”

On the second day of the crackdown on preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides, the demeanour of the police remained much relaxed compared to the evasiveness of key officials yesterday. Today they mingled with the mediaperons and took a volley of questions and held flag marches across several areas of the district. Ahead of the flag march at the DSP office in Nakodar, officials monitored news on a flat screen TV, playing screen grabs of the viral video of a fleeing Amritpal.

The video, officials tacitly remarked, goes to show that Amritpal wasn’t all brawn and courage, as was earlier being deemed by many. Flag marches were held in Jalandhar (city), Nakodar, Shahkot and Mehatpur among other areas.

The DIG and the SSP took questions patiently, much like a similarly relaxed Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Kuldeep Singh Chahal had taken hours ago on the sidelines of another flag march in the Model Town area of Jalandhar this morning.

As per the police, one of the reasons the Waris Punjab De chief got away was that he was driving hi-tech vehicles, more sophisticated than the ones with the police. Jalandhar SSP Swarandeep Singh said, “Amritpal Singh was in a Mercedes and police teams were in a Scorpio. The abandoned Isuzu recovered from Salema village in Mehatpur is most likely the car which was used by Amritpal during the chase. We are on the lookout for the Mercedes used by him.”

Meanwhile, the DIG remained evasive on questions regarding the involvement of Central agencies in the Amritpal case. He also maintained that Amritpal Singh hadn’t been booked under the National Security Act. While seven of Amritpal Singh’s associates had been arrested yesterday following a seven to eight-hour-long car chase, four of them had been flown by aircraft to a jail in Dibrugarh in Assam today.

Despite the now extended ban on the Internet for another day, the police said the marches were being held to restore a sense of normalcy. They said the situation is peaceful and everything is under control.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

4
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

5
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

6
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

7
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

8
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam's Dibrugarh by special aircraft

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financier' Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

10
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

Don't Miss

View All
Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Top News

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Separatist’s financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Separatist's financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer’s barsi, father slams govt over ‘slow probe’, says fight for justice to go on

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on

Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sec 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Kirron gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Specially abled take part in sports meet in Jalandhar

Open House: How do you view the proposals presented in the first full Budget of the AAP government?

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages

BSP seeks justice, takes out candlelight march