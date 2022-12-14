Amritsar academy wins CBSE athletics meet

Jalandhar, December 13
The CBSE Cluster XVIII Athletic Meet 2022 concluded at Innocent Hearts School, Loharan Campus, on Monday. Khalsa Academy Mehta, Amritsar was the overall winner of the Athletes Meet-2022.
Anup Bowry (Chairman, Innocent Hearts) was the Chief Guest and Sarabjit Singh (a gold medalist) was the Guest of Honour at the closing ceremony. The chief guest and the guest of honour awarded the best athletes and champion schools in the U-14, U-17, and U-19 boys and girls.
Gurleen Kaur Bath of the Khalsa Academy Mehta was declared as the best athlete among girls in the u-14 category, Karaj Singh of Mata Gujri Convent School was declared the best athlete among boys in the same category.
