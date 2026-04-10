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Home / Jalandhar / Amritsar college winner in Inter-Polytechnic Athletics Meet

Amritsar college winner in Inter-Polytechnic Athletics Meet

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:26 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Winners with trophies during the Inter-Polytechnic Athletics Meet in Jalandhar.
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The campus of CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur, recently hosted the prestigious Punjab Inter-Polytechnic Athletics Meet 2026. Organised under the Punjab Technical Institutions Sports (PTIS), the state-level event brought together the sporting talent from technical colleges across the region.

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The meet concluded with a display of sportsmanship, where Government Polytechnic College, Amritsar, was declared the overall winner of the athletics meet, while Government Polytechnic College, Bathinda, secured the runner-up position.

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The athletics meet witnessed participation from over 250 students representing more than 30 polytechnic colleges. Athletes from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Mohali, Bathinda, Batala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Kapurthala attended the event.

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The competition featured a diverse range of athletics disciplines including the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and 3000m races, along with field events such as long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin throw and high jump. President PS Mattewal, organising secretary Ramsaroop and joint secretary Amanpreet Singh coordinated for the two-day meet.

The event was attended by Sandeep Rishi, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, on the opening day. Navdeep Singh, deputy director, Technical Education & Industrial Training, Punjab, was the chief guest on the second day. Dr Manbir Singh, managing director of CT Group, expressed pride in the participants, remarking that the energy and talent displayed by the students from across Punjab was exemplary.

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Vice-chairman Harpreet Singh, campus director Dr Shiv Kumar, director of Admissions Dr Vaneet Thakur, director of Academic Operations, Dr Sangram Singh, Dean of Student Welfare Dr Arjan Singh and principal CT Polytechnic Munish Dogra were present.

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