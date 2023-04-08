Amritsar man arrested with 1-kg heroin

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 7

During the search of a car at a checkpost in the area, the district police recovered one kilogram of heroin and drug money worth Rs 20,000 and arrested a smuggler aboard it.

The Garhshankar police have registered a case in this regard. Garhshankar DSP Daljit Singh Khakh said during a special campaign against drug peddlers in the area, the police stopped and searched a car passing through the area. The car driver could not present any document related to the vehicle. During thorough investigation, the police party recovered 1 kg of heroin and drug money worth Rs 20,000 and digital weighing scale from the said car. He said the arrested accused has been identified as Gurjant Singh, a resident of Bhadiyar Rangarh, in Amritsar.

He said the mobile phone and vehicle of the arrested accused had also been seized.