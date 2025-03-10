Amritsar man arrested with 350 gm heroin

A drug peddler was arrested and 350 gm heroin seized from him in a special operation in Jalandhar.

SSP, Jalandhar Rural, Gurmeet Singh said the operation was carried out on an information received by the CIA staff, Jalandhar, that a big drug deal was to be made in Maqsudan. A special team was formed under the leadership of SI Nirmal Singh and deployed in Maqsudan. The police party caught a suspicious person standing at the bus stop near Biddhipur railway gate. When his side bag was searched, 350 gm heroin was recovered from it.

The arrested person has been identified as Savinder Singh, resident of village Varian, police station Bhindian Maida, district Amritsar.

The SSP said a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused on March 7 at Maqsudan.

The accused was being produced in a court and police remand was obtained. The arrested accused confessed that he used to work as a manual labourer earlier, but due to the lure of getting rich, he started drug smuggling. He was bringing heroin from the border area at cheap prices and supplying it to Jalandhar and nearby areas.

The SSP said the police are investigating the past contacts of the accused to know from whom he was taking drugs and whom he was supplying them. The property and bank accounts of the accused will be investigated so that more major action can be taken in the coming days.