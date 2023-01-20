Amritsar resident nabbed with 260-gm heroin

Jalandhar, January 19
The CIA staff of city police today nabbed a person and recovered 260 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh, alias Ghuggi (21), a resident of Baba Bakala in Amritsar.
Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, in charge, CIA staff, said they were on routine patrol near Y-point Bhagat Singh Colony, Maqsudan, when they apprehended Jatinder coming on foot from the Verka Plant side service road.
“During checking, 260 gm of heroin was recovered from his possession,” he said.
During interrogation, Jatinder confessed that he used to procure drugs from a local smuggler for Rs 2,200 or Rs 2,500 per gram and further used to sell it for Rs 4,000 or 4,200 a gm. He used to sell it in Jalandhar and Beas.
