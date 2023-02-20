Amritsar shuttler wins Punjab Masters C’ship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 19

The Punjab State Masters Badminton Championship, being organised by the District Badminton Association (DBA) at Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium, concluded on Sunday.

A total of 180 matches were played in the championship. Ritin Khanna, secretary, DBA and former national player told that Mayank Behl from Amritsar won the title of men’s singles 35+ and Ram Lakhan, Ranjit, Arun Dhand and Sanjeev won the double crowns in their respective age groups.

The prizes were distributed to the winners by the chief guest, Mohinder Chopra, senior vice-president, Punjab Badminton Association. Chopra said such events increase the enthusiasm of the players. Former Punjab champion Kanwaljit Singh Kaka was also honoured by the Punjab Badminton Association and District Badminton Association. Kaka has represented the state in national competitions for three decades. In the closing ceremony, Anupam Kumaria, secretary, PBA, Rakesh Khanna, vice-president PBA, Shamsher Dhillon, Chittaranjan Bansal, Joint Secretary (PBA), Dheeraj Sharma, international players Sachin Ratti, Navdeep Singh and a large number of players were present. The winners of this championship will represent Punjab in the Indian Masters National Badminton Championship 2022-23 to be held in Goa from March 19 to 26.

Meanwhile, the PBA gave Rs 51, 000 to Sub-Junior National Champion Tanvi Sharma.