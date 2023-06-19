Amritsar travel agent booked for selling off Indian woman in Oman

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 18

The Nakodar city police have booked an Amritsar village woman travel agent on charges of trafficking and cheating.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baljit Singh said the accused had been identified as Preet Kaur, alias Pinki, a resident of Chhota Rayia in Amritsar and now living in Oman.

Simrin, wife of Kulwinder Kumar, a resident of Patti Mehanna, Bilga village, and presently living in Mohalla Kamalpura, Nakodar, complained to the police that the accused was her cousin who went to Oman a year ago and asked to join her for a better life and will have to arrange only Rs 40,000, of which half of the money was to be paid in India, and rest in Oman.

The complainant said that she reached Oman airport on April 26, where a man and woman received and took her to a house and seized her passport.

Simrin said she was made a prisoner in the house and kept hungry. She further alleged that there were around 200 Indian women, who were forced to work and beaten often.

The complainant said she somehow managed to flee from the house and reached Indian embassy and filed an application for help.

She said that after this she reached a gurdwara where she met Rajya Sabha member Vikram Sahney, who helped her in getting her passport back and return to India.

Simran said that Pinki mentally tortured her on the pretext of good life and sold her in Oman and action should be taken against her.

The SHO said a case under Sections 370 (trafficking of person), 370 -A (exploitation of trafficked person), 406 (breach of trust) 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act had been registered against the accused.

‘Over 200 others forced to work’