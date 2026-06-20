An accidental artist turning wedding moments into timeless keepsakes

At just 25, Jalandhar-based artist and entrepreneur Suranjan Hunjan never set out to become an artist. Having a professional degree in commerce and once headed towards a conventional corporate path, she instead found herself working with resin, a medium she discovered by chance during the pandemic.

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Today, she is known for turning wedding moments into handcrafted keepsakes, preserving everything from rituals and emotions to fleeting celebrations in detailed resin pieces that last far beyond the event itself.

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Suranjan through her venture ‘Resin It’ works closely with wedding related creations including sahi chithis, garland preservation pieces and customised frames. “I call myself an accidental artist,” she says, describing a journey she never planned.

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Born in Ludhiana and raised partly in Nigeria, Suranjan later returned to India and completed her B Com professional degree from Christ University, Bangalore.

With a background in finance, she was headed towards a conventional career path until the pandemic changed things. Suranjan noted that during the Covid lockdown, while spending time at home after college, she came across resin art while scrolling through Pinterest. What began as curiosity soon turned into experimentation.

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She ordered basic materials and started trying the craft on her own. The early days were full of trial and error. Many pieces did not turn out the way I expected but I kept going. Slowly, I began understanding the medium better and refining my work.“I realised the material had so much potential but it needed patience and attention to detail,” she recalled.

In 2022, she turned this learning phase into a small venture ‘Resin It’, starting with resin coasters made for her neighbours and closed ones. As people began sharing her work, orders slowly picked up through word of mouth and social media.

Over time, wedding related art became the core of her work. Her garland frames, which combine spiritual text with resin design, became particularly popular, with over 500 pieces made so far. One of her larger projects came in February 2026, when she completed 120 frames for a wedding order.

What makes her work distinctive is not just the product, but the process. From sourcing materials and designing each piece to packaging and managing dispatch, she handles every stage herself. As demand for personalised wedding keepsakes grows, Suranjan continues to build her work quietly focused on simple detailing, steady growth and turning fleeting wedding moments into something that stays.