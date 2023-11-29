Ancient manuscripts, rare books to get digital push, says VC Renu Vig

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 28

A three-day National Vedic Seminar started in the Sanskrit Research Department of Punjab University at Sadhu Ashram here today in collaboration with Maharishi Sandipani National Veda Vidya Pratishthan, Ujjain. In the seminar, scholars from different states of the country discussed the topic ‘Nationalism in the Vedas’. The programme started with lighting of the lamp and invocation by the students of the institute. Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, was present as the chief guest through video conferencing. The special guest was Vijay Sampla, former chairman of the SC Commission. The special guest was Satya Pal Jain, senior fellow, Panjab University. All the guests who came to the seminar were welcomed and introduced by Ritu Bala, head of the department. The theme of the programme was announced by Prof Prem Lal Sharma.

After this, VC Renu Vig presented her viewpoint about the nationalism as described in the Vedas in a concise form. She said that in the present time, research should be done from a modern perspective to convey Vedic knowledge to the new generation. Along with this, six air conditions were provided for the maintenance of the department’s library and for the preservation of ancient manuscripts and instructions were also given to preserve the library and the manuscripts digitally. Apart from this, she assured to provide all possible help for departmental development.

Hereafter, Vijay Sampla threw light on the nature of Vedic nationalism, describing the knowledge defined in the Vedas as enriching and exemplary. Satya Pal Jain presented his views on the relevance of the Vedas in the present times and the nationalism, as mentioned in them. On the occasion, Ritu Bala announced the publication of former senior professor of the institute professor Indradutt Uniyal’s book. While presiding over the paper reading session, former professor of the department, Jagdish Prasad Semwal, presented the national theme of the Vedas and told the history of the activities of the institute from before the independence of the country to the present time. His book ‘Das Mahavidya Sahatra Namavali’ was also released. A distinguished scholar, from Sanskrit Department, Chandigarh, professor Virendra Kumar Alankar threw light on the nationalism described in the Vedas from a modern perspective.

The session was conducted by Kapil Mohan. Professor Raghbir Singh thanked the guests. Professor Yogendra Kumar, Dr Vishal Bhardwaj, Dr Jeevan Asha, Dr Mrigank Malasi, Dr Saloni, Dr Jaspreet, Dr Neeraj Sharma, Dr Vivek, Dr Arundeep, Dr Pankaj Kumar, Anshul, etc. read the research papers. Director of Vedic Research Institute, professor Indradutt Uniyal, Dr Kanhaiya Lal Parashar, Prof Desh Raj Sankhyayan, Dr Shiv Kumar Verma, Bhupinder, Dr Balbinder and departmental students were present.

