Andhra youth arrested for robbing, killing elderly woman

A 21-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of 69-year-old Vinod Kumari Duggal, who was found dead in her home in Mota Singh Nagar on Thursday afternoon. The police said the murder was committed during a robbery attempt.

The accused, Kartik Wallabh Reddy, a native of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, who was studying in a private university in Phagwara, was arrested on May 4 by the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police after an intensive investigation involving CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

Vinod Kumari's husband Bhimsen Duggal had left his home around 12.30 pm on May 1 to buy items for a religious function planned for their grandson’s birthday. When he returned around 2 pm, he found the door latched from inside. With no response to repeated knocking, a neighbour’s son jumped over the wall to unlock the door. Inside, they found Vinod Kumari lying unconscious in a room.

Initially believed to be a heart attack, they soon confirmed it was a case of murder and robbery. Her gold bangles, three rings and mobile phone were missing, while the house appeared ransacked.

DCP, investigation, Manpreet Singh, during a press conference held today, said the accused had confessed that he noticed Duggal leaving the house and saw an opportunity to rob the elderly woman left alone.

"He jumped over the wall and entered the house. During the robbery, he allegedly pressed Vinod Kumari’s mouth shut to silence her, causing her difficulty in breathing. She fell unconscious and later did not regain consciousness", he said, adding that after committing the crime, he fled with the jewellery and phone, which was later found switched off inside the house.

When questioned about the background of the accused, the DCP said the boy had been repeatedly changing his statements — first claiming to be a student and later saying he was in the city for a job. The police are currently verifying all his details.

An FIR was registered at Division No. 6 police station under Section 103(1), BNS. The DCP said the arrest was made possible through swift and coordinated efforts by the CIA staff.

“Criminals have no escape in Jalandhar,” said CP Dhanpreet Kaur, reaffirming the police’s commitment to solving crimes and ensuring public safety.