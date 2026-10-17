Anganwadi workers demand higher wages, gratuity; warn of statewide stir

The Anganwadi Employees’ Union Punjab have announced to submit memorandums to all MLAs in the state by October 18, urging the government to resolve the long pending demands of Anganwadi workers and helpers ahead of a scheduled meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on October 26.

The decision follows the union protest on October 2, after which a panel meeting with the Chief Minister was scheduled. The union has demanded that the Chief Minister attend the meeting and take concrete steps to address the employees grievances including wage hikes, gratuity benefits and promotions.

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The union has sought a substantial increase in the honorarium paid to Anganwadi workers and helpers. It has also demanded immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision on gratuity benefits for them. Additionally, the union has called for promotions of eligible Anganwadi workers to supervisor posts to be expedited, along with an increase in annual increments and the implementation of a 5 lakh insurance scheme for all anganwadi employees.

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Nirlep Kaur, district president of the union said Anganwadi workers and helpers played a critical role in childcare, nutrition, pre-primary education and the welfare of women and children, yet their legitimate demands continued to be ignored by the state government.

Subhash Rani, state general secretary said the October 26 meeting must take place in the presence of the Chief Minister and that the long pending demands of the employees must be addressed seriously.

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As part of its campaign, the union will approach all MLAs till October 18 to press the government to act on its demands rather than prolong the issue.

The union warned that if the Chief Minister failed to attend the meeting or the government took no concrete steps towards resolving the demands, it would intensify its agitation. It held the state government responsible for any escalation of the protest.