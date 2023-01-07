Anganwadi workers stage protest, seek regularisation

Jalandhar, January 6
Members of the Anganwadi Employees Union, Punjab, Asha and Mid-Day Meal Workers Union, on a call of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), under president Nirlep Kaur held a protest march here and submitted their demand letter to MP Santokh Chaudhary. The protesters were demanding regular employment.
They said ICDS, NHM and Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Yojna played a pivotal role in the nourishment and health of mothers and children. But for the past seven years, these schemes had been languishing due to inadequate budget.
The protesters said workers of these schemes were not paid even their basic allowances for months, and some of them were ousted from jobs without even any retirement benefits. They alleged the money earmarked for these schemes was spent on advertisements.
