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Home / Jalandhar / Anganwadi workers take on Centre, state in Jalandhar

Anganwadi workers take on Centre, state in Jalandhar

Stage protest outside Harbhajan’s residence over honorarium, pension

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:56 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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A large number of Anganwadi workers on Tuesday staged a protest outside the residence of former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh in Jalandhar, pressing for an increase in their honorarium and implementation of a pension scheme.

The protesters raised slogans against both the Centre and the Punjab Government, accusing them of failing to address their long pending demands. Police personnel were deployed outside Harbhajan’s residence during the demonstration.

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They said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to increase their honorarium and implement a pension scheme after the BJP came to power at the Centre. However, they alleged that their honorarium had not been increased despite the BJP government completing 12 years in power.

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The protesters said Anganwadi workers are receiving only Rs 2,700 under the Centre’s 60:40 funding arrangement while being assigned duties under several government programmes.

They also raised concerns over pension payments as some workers have not received their dues, citing discrepancies. The workers further alleged that cases are registered against them and that they were subjected to lathi-charge during previous protests.

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The protesters said they had received little support from their supervisors and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) during such incidents. They demanded that the authorities intervene and resolve their issues.

The workers also targeted the Punjab Government over an alleged lathi-charge on Anganwadi workers during a peaceful protest in Sangrur. They warned that both the Centre and the state government could face electoral repercussions if their demands remained unaddressed.

The protesters said they would intensify their agitation against the governments in the coming days.

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