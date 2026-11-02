Anganwadi workers to protest in Dhuri on November 3

For the past several weeks, these Anganwadi workers and helpers are raising concerns over the disruption in the supply of nutritious food to children aged between 3 and 6 at 80 per cent of the Anganwadi centres across Punjab.

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The workers are attributing the unavailability of these feeds to the conditions imposed under the Poshan Tracker system. According to them, 25-day attendance of children visiting Anganwadi centres has been made mandatory for them to receive their share of meal under the Centre's Supplementary Nutrition Programme.

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Apart from these concerns, the workers are also upset over the repeated postponement of a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Nirlep Kaur, district president of the Anganwadi Mulazam Union Punjab, and its general secretary Krishna Kumari said a meeting with the Chief Minister had been scheduled for October 26 following a protest held in Sangrur on October 2. However, the meeting was postponed at the last moment, citing the Chief Minister's busy schedule. The government has now fixed November 7 as the fresh date for the meeting.

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They claimed that the state government had repeatedly put off the meeting despite workers requests for an opportunity to discuss their demands and resolve these through dialogue. The repeated delays had led to growing resentment among workers and helpers.

The workers said they would raise these issues at the November 3 rally in Dhuri. Apart from this, they will press for a monthly remuneration of Rs 42,000, Grade III and Grade IV employee status in accordance with a Gujarat High Court ruling and gratuity benefits as per a Supreme Court ruling.

District cashier Paramjit Kaur said Anganwadi workers and helpers played an important role in providing services to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers yet their own demands had remained unresolved for a long time.