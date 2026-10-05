Anganwadi workers have given a protest call in front of the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on October 6, demanding regularisation of their jobs, increase in wages and implementation of social security benefits.

The workers said they had chosen to protest outside the residence of the Rajya Sabha MP as he can raise their long pending demands with the Union government, seeking an immediate increase in the honorarium and wages of the workers and effective intervention to address their demands.

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The union said Anganwadi, ASHA and Mid-Day Meal workers are working for 10 to 12 hours a day but still not being recognised as regular employees. They also raised concerns over the low honorarium being paid to scheme workers. It said the Centre gives Rs 2,700 per month for Anganwadi workers and Rs 1,350 for helpers under the existing 60:40 funding arrangement.

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It also said the central honorarium for ASHA workers and facilitators had remained at Rs 2,000 per month since 2018 while Mid-Day Meal cooks were receiving Rs 1,000 per month for only 10 months in a year.

The workers said despite their role in providing nutrition, healthcare and other basic services, they are not being provided basic social benefits such as pension, gratuity and social security.

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The union demanded that the Centre and state governments regularise all scheme workers, including Anganwadi workers and helpers, ASHA workers, facilitators and Mid-Day Meal workers, and provide them benefits available to government employees.

Poonam, district press secretary of the union, said, "The protest is part of our statewide agitation. We will hold protests outside the residences of all MPs in Punjab so that they can take up our issues with the Centre."