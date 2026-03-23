Anganwadi Workers Union holds 13th conference in Nakodar

The 13th conference of the Anganwadi Workers Union Punjab CITU, District Jalandhar, was held in Nakodar, presided over by Nirlep Kaur and Satwant Kaur. The organisational flag and the CITU flag were hoisted by patron Dharamjit Kaur and district president Nirlep Kaur. Vice-president Harjit Kaur proposed a condolence vote for the departed members, followed by a two-minute silence in their memory. The conference was inaugurated by district patron Dharamjit Kaur and former national president of IIFA, Neelam Maitra, who urged women delegates to address issues through unity and collective struggle. District cashier Paramjit Kaur welcomed all the guests and delegates to the conference. Leader of the All India Khet Mazdoor Union, Sodhi Ram Uppal also delivered a message to the union members.

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Kamaljit Singh Phillaur, leader, also shared his views. District secretary Krishna Kumari Puadra presented the report of the last three years of the union in the conference. Amidst delegates and spectators, 12 delegates participated in the debate on the report and presented their suggestions to further strengthen the organisation for the future.

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During the debate, district secretary Krishna Kumari assured that all suggestions from delegates would be recorded in the report, which was subsequently passed unanimously. Anganwadi Workers Union Punjab CITU, state president Harjit Kaur Panjola and general secretary Subhasrani presented a 31-member panel for elections, which was also approved unanimously by the house. The elected committee unanimously elected Nirlep Kaur as district president, Krishna Kumari as general secretary, Paramjit Kaur as cashier. At the end of the function, Nirlep Kaur thanked all the guests, delegates and supporters.