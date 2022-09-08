Angry protesters beat up liquor contractor

Jalandhar, September 7

A clash broke out between protesting residents and a liquor contractor in the presence of the Excise Officials at Model House on Wednesday.

The excise officials had gone there for the opening of liquor vend, which residents were reportedly opposing. The residents also staged a dharna outside the liquor vend and demanded the liquor contractor and excise officials to get it shifted to some other area. The talks between the protesters and excise officials were going on smoothly, but in the meantime, some persons who were with the liquor contractor allegedly hurled an offensive remark against one of the protesters, following which, the atmosphere got tense.

The protesters then thrashed the liquor contractor, his bouncer and other persons along with him and even manhandled Excise Inspector Raman Bhagat and other officials. Seeing the situation getting out of control, the police then barely covered the Excise Inspector and rescued him to his vehicle.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh said that a fight broke out after someone in the crowd made a derogatory remark. He confirmed that the liquor contractor was manhandled in the middle of the road by a group of youngsters, who were protesting against the liquor vend. On being questioned if the Excise Inspector was also manhandled, he said he had no information about it and neither had he made any complaint so far.

He said both the parties were present in the police station till late night to reach a compromise and a meeting in this regard between the protesters and liquor contractor will be held to come up with a mutual decision.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, Excise Inspector Raman Bhagat could not be contacted.