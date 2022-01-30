Announce Channi as next CM face, says Youth Congress

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

Two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hinted at announcing the Chief Minister’s (CM) face in the state shortly before the Assembly elections, the Youth Congress workers in the district today recommended CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s name as the next CM face in Punjab.

A major factor being seen behind the move is that the Congress in Doaba is likely to see a big boost if the incumbent Dalit CM is projected as the face for the next government too.

Amid deadlock over the Chief Ministerial face of the Congress in Punjab, the Youth Congress leaders, in a written letter to Gandhi, appealed to take into consideration incumbent Channi as the next CM face of the party in the upcoming elections.

While Rahul Gandhi declared to reveal the CM face in Punjab after obtaining feedback from the party workers, at a virtual election rally in Jalandhar Cantt on Thursday, Angad Dutta, district youth Congress leader projected Channi as the potential CM candidate, to lead the state. Dutta said people had liked the working style of Channi in his 111 days of tenure. A large number of youth Congress workers signed the letter.