Jalandhar: The tiny bundles of amazing talent of Swami Sant Dass Kindergarten captivated the audience with their power-packed performance in the annual function celebration. The theme of the function was ‘Hope sustains life’ and spread the message of staying positive in all circumstances. The function was conducted under the guidance of Swami Shantanand, president of the school. The chief guest of the day was Punjabi writer and poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Singh Patar. The guest of honour was Dr Lakhvinder Singh Johal, president, Punjabi Sahit Akademi. Principal Sonia Mago highlighted the achievements and activities of the kindergarteners in her annual report. The function commenced with KG head girl Hanika welcoming the guests. A choreography depicting ‘Navrasa’ enthralled the audience with the varied emotions encountered in life.

A freshers’ party was organised at Mahatma Hans Raj DAV Institute of Nursing. The students of first semester of MSc, BSc nursing, GNM, post-basic BSc were given a welcome by their seniors. Beautiful handmade invitation cards were prepared by the students. The theme of the party was ‘Naghe nduniya acoma’, meaning ‘A beautiful butterfly’. Dr Simmy Khaneja and Dr Veena Williams graced the occasion with their presence. Modelling was done by freshers. Three rounds of modelling were conducted and top 10 contestants were judged on the basis of their dress, smile, catwalk, confidence and personality. The top 10 contestants were judged on the basis of question round. Ananya from BSc nursing and Mandeep from GNM were crowned as Ms Freshers 2023. Maizy was the 1st runner-up and Aarti was chosen as 2nd runner-up.

PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Jalandhar Cantt, conducted a comprehensive workshop on ‘Mastering the art of communication: Essential skills for the 21st century’. Dr Nakul Kundra, associate professor, Department of English and Modern European Languages, University of Allahabad, delivered a highly impactful session, centering on vital communication skills crucial in the contemporary landscape. The workshop highlighted practical techniques, adeptly addressing challenges prevalent in today’s dynamic world. Ravinder Kumar, principal, underscored the significance of these skills in equipping students for the demands of the 21st century.

‘Battle of Minds’— a national-level quiz competition conducted by the Indian Army witnessed an intellectual spectacle in the quarter final round held on Friday in MP Hall of Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt. In the event, 18 teams engaged in a battle of wits. Quizmaster Akshay Seal brought a touch of charisma and engagement to the event by adding a dynamic and entertaining excitement to the event, keeping the energy levels high throughout. A total of six teams qualified for the semi-finals. The students of Army Public School, Jalandhar, St Anthony’s Sec School, Firozabad, APS Hisar, DAV School, Gurugram, Indus Public School, Jind, and APS Kandrori worked tooth and nail to enter the semi-finals. All participants and their mentors were awarded certificates and cash prizes by the chief guest.

Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar conducted Guru Nanak Dev University Inter-College Hockey championship at Burlton Park Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium. The final match was played between DAV College and Lyallpur Khalsa College. Olympian Surinder Sodhi was the chief guest on the final day of tournament. The championship trophy was won by DAV College and Lyallpur Khalsa College secured the second position. Khalsa College, Kartarpur, bagged the third position.

