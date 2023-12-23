Annual function held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Army Public School celebrated its annual function. The chief guest on the occasion was Brig Naveen Sehrawat, Chief Signal officer, HQ 11 Corps, and the Chairman of the school. He was welcomed by Principal Dr. Saksham Singh and Vice Principal Mandeep Talwar, added prestige to the event. A poignant tribute to the Kargil war unfolded, paying homage to the sacrifices made for the nation. The function concluded with students' energetic performances of giddha and bhangra, leaving the audience in high spirits.

Christmas eve celebrations

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, profoundly organised a party on the eve of Christmas and New Year. The tiny tots of kindergarten were overwhelmed with the celebration. They had fun frolic and masti along with their mentors. They enjoyed dancing, activities and fun games. The centre of attraction was the fabulous Santa Claus who has visited every class and wished the children Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Principal Savina Bahl were excited and overwhelmed with the precious smiles on their faces and shared their precious wishes on this occasion.

National Mathematics Day

Eklavya School celebrated National Maths Day to honour the birth anniversary of Indian mathematician Shrinivasa Ramanujan. Yogesh Verma organised mathematical quizzes and competitions with senior school. Students of Class X made different projects related to the concept of maths. A student of Class X gave speech in Assembly to enlighten the importance of mathematics in day to day life. A student of Class IX gave speech in honour of Shrinivasa Ramanujan and shared his achievements as well as contributions in front of whole school. Seema Handa, Director of Eklavya School, appreciated the students for participating in quiz and for making valuable projects.

200 Educators honoured

In homage to the brilliance of the legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, CT Group celebrated Mathematics Day with a ceremony recognising the contributions of more than 200 educators. The event brought together principals, teachers, and professors from various schools and colleges, all of whom were acknowledged for their dedication to the field of mathematics education and their role in fostering a love for the subject among students. Kamal Kant Aery, Deputy Director of the Department of Education, Punjab, graced the occasion as a special guest.

Interaction session for Principals

A one-day interactive session was organised at Police DAV Public School, PAP Campus, for 100 Principals of various schools. Dr. Shweta Arora, Regional Officer Punjab, J&K and Chandigarh Region, was the guest of honour. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij, ARO Jalandhar Zone, CBSE City Coordinator, welcomed her with a bouquet. Anju Mehta, Chairperson, Jalandhar Sahodaya, Radha Gakhal, Secretary, Jalandhar Sahodaya, Yogesh Gambhir, Principal DRV DAV Centenary Public School, Phillaur, Deputy City Coordinator, were also present on the occasion. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij laid stress on the importance of coming on a single platform for furthering the cause of education.