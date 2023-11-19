 Annual prize distribution ceremony held : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Annual prize distribution ceremony held
campus notes

Annual prize distribution ceremony held

Annual prize distribution ceremony held


Tribune News Service

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School

Jalandhar: The 42nd annual prize distribution ceremony, ‘Utthaan-The Elevation’ was organised at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, New Prem Nagar. Retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Mahavir Singh Chauhan was the chief guest. Retired HOD of Law Department, GNDU Regional campus, Ladhewali, Dr Subhash Chandra Sharma was the guest of honour. Principal Mamta Bahl presented the annual report of the school. The children presented a tandav dedicated to Lord Shiva. A message to stay away from superstitions spread in society was given through a street play ‘Jagte Raho’. The students of secondary and senior secondary wing depicted achievements like Chandrayan and G20 summit by a choreography, ‘Incredible India’. Folk song Mirza and the musical orchestra were also applauded.

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University

Students of the Department of Chemistry of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, visited a biomass-based power plant, Malwa Power Pvt Ltd, Muktsar Sahib. The visit aimed to provide students with practical insights into renewable energy technologies and their applications in the real world. During the visit, the students were introduced to the plant’s history, mission and objectives, gaining a comprehensive understanding of its significance in promoting sustainable energy solutions. A guided tour of the facility allowed the students to witness the entire process of energy generation from renewable biomass like paddy waste. Dr Vandana Naithani, Dr Rupesh Kumar and Vijay Kumar of the department accompanied the students on this visit.

PCM SD College for Women

PCM SD College for Women bagged the overall trophy at the 53rd GNDU Athletics Meet, 2023-24, held at GNDU, Amritsar. Hammer throw, triple jump, 100m hurdle, high jump, 20km walk, long jump, 5000m race, pole vault, discus throw, half marathon, javelin throw, 1500m race, 4×100m relay and heptathlon were the numerous sports activities held. The college made it to first position in 13 games and competed with 10 other colleges. Principal Pooja Prashar felicitated the achievers.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya hosted its 93rd convocation. The event, held within the walls of the campus, served as a beacon of educational excellence and marked the culmination of the academic journey for 870 accomplished graduates, postgraduates and diplomas across various disciplines. Principal Ajay Sareen welcomed entrepreneur, educationist and philanthropist Vishva Nath Sharma. She highlighted the institution’s milestones in a comprehensive report and its commitment to shape future leaders and thinkers. Sharma, in his address, shared insights on navigating the professional landscape and encouraged the graduates to embrace challenges as stepping stones to success. Local bodies Minister Balkar Singh conveyed his best wishes to the students and announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the institution. Justice (retd) NK Sud and ML Aeri echoed the sentiments of encouragement. Dr Veena Arora and Dr Gagandeep received honour for upgrading their qualification to doctoral level.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

Lyallpur Khalsa College’s five NSS volunteers attended an adventure programme at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering, Manali, which was organised by Youth Services, Government of Punjab. Principal Jaspal Singh felicitated the attendees and said that these camps provide students a blueprint to build up stamina and physical endurance. He added that valuable lessons learnt in these camps help to work in disaster management situations. NSS PO Prof Satpal Singh informed that NSS volunteers Harshit, Shubham, Yatin, Yuvraj from BCom semester V and Pradum from BA semester V attended the programme.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s DDU Kaushal Kendra organised a special session on International Opportunities in Skill Development. Raghav Mittal, State Engagement Officer, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Punjab, was invited as a speaker. He shared insights about Skill India Mission and various government initiatives, elaborating on NSDC’s role in assessing trainers, network, and sector skill councils within the entire skill ecosystem. He also discussed NSDC’s international initiatives, establishing an ecosystem for employers in UK, Japan, Australia, Germany, Malaysia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, etc. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi expressed gratitude to Mittal for providing crucial information to students and lauded the efforts of Dr Gopi Sharma, Director, DDU Kaushal Kendra.

Inter-Campus Sports Tournament

Faculty members from various CT Group campuses recently participated in the highly anticipated inter-campus sports tournament, marking a significant display of sportsmanship and unity. The event featured cricket, volleyball, tug of war, badminton, and table tennis competitions, bringing together faculty members from CT Shahpur campus, CT Maqsudan campus, CT global education services, CT public school, and CT world school.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

2
Punjab

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

4
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

6
India

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

7
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

9
Amritsar

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

10
World

Moldova's first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

Don't Miss

View All
Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Top News

Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers

Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers

Army joins in laying 320m track for installation of machine ...

5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

Govt to summon IT firms on deepfake threat

Govt to summon IT firms on deepfake threat

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’

Statements of students, parents, teachers match up

ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations

ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations

Investigation to be completed in 10 days, ADGP wants victims...


Cities

View All

Vegetable trader’s death due to ‘dengue’ creates panic

Amritsar vegetable trader's death due to 'dengue' creates panic

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

Amritsar: Dispute over desilting turns ugly as AAP leader's brother shot at

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

UT starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

UT starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, hoteliers set to cash in on WC final

Reinstatement of two Chandigarh MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations in Chandigarh remain non-functional

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Delhi Police to bid adieu to 7,000 British era .303 rifles

Lekhi alleges Rs 3,735-cr scam in Delhi Jal Board

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

Jandiala-based resident booked on charge of cheating farmer

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Farm fires: Accused not named in 38 of 39 FIRs in Patiala district

Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp