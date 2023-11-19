Annual prize distribution ceremony held

Tribune News Service

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School

Jalandhar: The 42nd annual prize distribution ceremony, ‘Utthaan-The Elevation’ was organised at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, New Prem Nagar. Retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Mahavir Singh Chauhan was the chief guest. Retired HOD of Law Department, GNDU Regional campus, Ladhewali, Dr Subhash Chandra Sharma was the guest of honour. Principal Mamta Bahl presented the annual report of the school. The children presented a tandav dedicated to Lord Shiva. A message to stay away from superstitions spread in society was given through a street play ‘Jagte Raho’. The students of secondary and senior secondary wing depicted achievements like Chandrayan and G20 summit by a choreography, ‘Incredible India’. Folk song Mirza and the musical orchestra were also applauded.

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University

Students of the Department of Chemistry of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, visited a biomass-based power plant, Malwa Power Pvt Ltd, Muktsar Sahib. The visit aimed to provide students with practical insights into renewable energy technologies and their applications in the real world. During the visit, the students were introduced to the plant’s history, mission and objectives, gaining a comprehensive understanding of its significance in promoting sustainable energy solutions. A guided tour of the facility allowed the students to witness the entire process of energy generation from renewable biomass like paddy waste. Dr Vandana Naithani, Dr Rupesh Kumar and Vijay Kumar of the department accompanied the students on this visit.

PCM SD College for Women

PCM SD College for Women bagged the overall trophy at the 53rd GNDU Athletics Meet, 2023-24, held at GNDU, Amritsar. Hammer throw, triple jump, 100m hurdle, high jump, 20km walk, long jump, 5000m race, pole vault, discus throw, half marathon, javelin throw, 1500m race, 4×100m relay and heptathlon were the numerous sports activities held. The college made it to first position in 13 games and competed with 10 other colleges. Principal Pooja Prashar felicitated the achievers.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya hosted its 93rd convocation. The event, held within the walls of the campus, served as a beacon of educational excellence and marked the culmination of the academic journey for 870 accomplished graduates, postgraduates and diplomas across various disciplines. Principal Ajay Sareen welcomed entrepreneur, educationist and philanthropist Vishva Nath Sharma. She highlighted the institution’s milestones in a comprehensive report and its commitment to shape future leaders and thinkers. Sharma, in his address, shared insights on navigating the professional landscape and encouraged the graduates to embrace challenges as stepping stones to success. Local bodies Minister Balkar Singh conveyed his best wishes to the students and announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the institution. Justice (retd) NK Sud and ML Aeri echoed the sentiments of encouragement. Dr Veena Arora and Dr Gagandeep received honour for upgrading their qualification to doctoral level.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

Lyallpur Khalsa College’s five NSS volunteers attended an adventure programme at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering, Manali, which was organised by Youth Services, Government of Punjab. Principal Jaspal Singh felicitated the attendees and said that these camps provide students a blueprint to build up stamina and physical endurance. He added that valuable lessons learnt in these camps help to work in disaster management situations. NSS PO Prof Satpal Singh informed that NSS volunteers Harshit, Shubham, Yatin, Yuvraj from BCom semester V and Pradum from BA semester V attended the programme.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s DDU Kaushal Kendra organised a special session on International Opportunities in Skill Development. Raghav Mittal, State Engagement Officer, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Punjab, was invited as a speaker. He shared insights about Skill India Mission and various government initiatives, elaborating on NSDC’s role in assessing trainers, network, and sector skill councils within the entire skill ecosystem. He also discussed NSDC’s international initiatives, establishing an ecosystem for employers in UK, Japan, Australia, Germany, Malaysia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, etc. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi expressed gratitude to Mittal for providing crucial information to students and lauded the efforts of Dr Gopi Sharma, Director, DDU Kaushal Kendra.

Inter-Campus Sports Tournament

Faculty members from various CT Group campuses recently participated in the highly anticipated inter-campus sports tournament, marking a significant display of sportsmanship and unity. The event featured cricket, volleyball, tug of war, badminton, and table tennis competitions, bringing together faculty members from CT Shahpur campus, CT Maqsudan campus, CT global education services, CT public school, and CT world school.

