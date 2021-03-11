Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Over 200 students of Lyallpur Khalsa College, who gave an excellent performance in sports and co-curricular activities at the university, national and international levels, were honoured for their achievements in the annual prize distribution function of the college. The chief guest for sports prize distribution was Dr Anish Dua, Dean Students Welfare, GNDU. The chief guest for cultural prize distribution was Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh Dhillon, Assistant Director Sports, who in his address lauded the efforts made by the college in promoting sports and Punjabi culture. Principal Dr GS Samra said the college had won the first runners up trophies in zonal and inter-zonal youth festivals. The prestigious Roll of Honour in sports category was awarded to Manish Korav and in cultural category it was awarded to Rupam. Special honour was given to Kanwaljit Singh of NCC army Wing, Vivek Manhas of NCC Air Wing and to Maninderjit Singh for NSS activities and Basant Singh, Yash, Sakshi Sharma in culture.

Cambridge Education certification

The Loharan campus of Innocent Hearts School (managed by Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust) has now been certified to teach the international curriculum with ‘Cambridge Assessment International Education’ (with an international attainment) from London. Dr Anup Bowry, Chairman, Innocent Hearts Group, congratulated the students and faculty members on this achievement. He stated that the institutes run by the group always endeavoured to provide quality education and now we are committed to provide a solid foundation with the world class curriculum to pursue creative and innovative education.

Hostel night at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised Hostel Night, a colourful programme held annually for the hostel students. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi was the chief guest for the event. The programme started with Ganesh Vandana by hostel student Muskaan. Solo dance performances by Harleen, Nimanshi and group, and Jaswinder entralled the audience.

Himachali Naati and Giddha mesmerised everyone. Winners of the soft skill training workshop were also felicitated. Ankita Thakur won Best Tell Me About Yourself Award, Shirin for Best Interview Dress, Sakshi Rana for Consistent Performance, Radhika for Most Improved Performer and Aakriti Kaur Gill and Anjali for Student Ambassadors.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti celebrated

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti was celebrated at MLU DAV College, Phagwara, under the guidance of Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa. A seminar was organised for staff and students. Students shared during their speeches that Rabindranath Tagore blended Indian art with contextual modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and in 1913, became the first non-European and the first lyricist to win the Noble Prize in Literature for ‘Gitanjali’. Students recited poems, sang his immortal songs, gave speeches as a mark of tribute. Rabindranath Tagore did not just change the map of Bengali literature in India but was also the linchpin of the Indian freedom struggle through his music and poems. The polymath is the only one to have written the national anthems of three countries — India, Bengladesh and Sri Lanka.

Shifali bags Rs 8.46-Lakh package

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, School of Management, organised a campus placement drive of Jaro Education Pvt. Ltd for students of MBA final year. Dhanasari HR Manager from Jaro Education conducted the drive. Shifali, an MBA student, got selected at a package of Rs 8.46 lakh per annum. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, congratulated the selected student and wished her luck for the future.

St Soldier Law College holds moot court

The team of Guru Nanak Dev University was declared the winners and team of Rayat Bahra as the runner-up in the finale of 10th RC Chopra Memorial National Moot Court Competition organised by St Soldier Law College. The open court proceedings were presided over by a Bench of Justice SD Anand and Justice Mahavir Singh Chauhan. Muskan Bansal and Harshit Khanna were declared the Female and Male Best Student Advocates, respectively.

The teams of Kurukshetra University and Indore Institute of Law were given consolation prizes. Later Justice Anand and Justice Chauhan addressed the participants giving tips for future career. Justice Anand advised students to first grasp the facts, then apply the appropriate statutory law, followed by relevant case law with good communication skills.

International Mother’s Day celebrated

Guru Amar Dass Public School (Junior and Senior wing) celebrated International Mother’s Day. A colourful programme was organised on the special occasion. Programme started with shabad “Sabna ka maa pio aap hai”. Students expressed their gratitude for their mothers through speeches, dances, songs, poems, and enactments. Mothers got a chance to recall their own childhood through fun games. On this occasion, President of school managing committee Ajit Singh Sethi and Vice Principal Dr Sonika Singh and Examination Incharge Renuka Angrish encouraged the students to respect their mothers as they are the most precious gift of God and also thanked the present mothers over there.

CT World School

Tiny tots of CT World School and CT Public School exhibited their gratitude for their mothers by celebrating Mother’s Day. In CT World School celebration began with the segment ‘Cooking Without Fire’ wherein mothers cooked and showcased their culinary skills in the most beautiful way. Later, they also participated in fun-filled modeling. Tiny tots from Kindergarten exhibited their gratitude for mothers in the form of action songs which enthralled the audience.

Madhu Sharma, Principal CT World School, Daljeet Singh Rana, Principal, CT Public School and Sukhdeep Kaur, Vice Principal, addressed the audience and remarked that no other relationship can be equivalent to mother and kids relationship and thanked all the mothers for their valuable presence.

State Public School

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrated Mothers’ Day with beautiful moms as the audience. The students with the help of mentors have done a lot of efforts to put life to this celebration. All the arrangements were to make moms feel special and let them know their importance in each one’s life. The celebration started with stunning dance performance by the school students with the name of Goddess Saraswati. A number of performances like group song, bhangra and dance were the part of the celebration. Mothers’ joy knew no boundaries. President Dr Narotam Singh, vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl were overwhelmed by the performances and wished all the gorgeous moms around the world Happy Mothers’ Day.

Tagore’s International Smart School

Tagore’s International Smart School organised “Mother’s day” on the school premises with great fervour. The occasion was graced by Dean Vinod Shashi Jain, Director Ruchika Jain. The programme commenced with garlanding Tagore’s portrait which was followed by “bouquet ceremony” and “lamp lightening” by the dignitaries. Mothers were specially invited to spend a memorable day filled with activities and fun. Students performed mesmerising performances ranging from “welcoming song” recited poems, speeches and “dance” which exalted the mother as God, teacher, friend, philosopher and guide. Various fun-filled activities and games were organised to honour the mothers with titles “Awesome Mom”, “Wow Mom” and “Calligrapher Mom” in which both the mother and the children participated together as a team. Later, winner mothers were felicitated with prizes.

The Nobel School

Mothers’ day was celebrated in The Nobel School, Kartarpur, on Monday with dedication. Students got golden opportunity to express their love as well as gratitude towards their beloved –Their Mother. Under the theme ‘Motherhood’, students of pre wing made hand and thumb printing cards. The students of classes I to XII took part in several activities such as dance, skit, songs, poem, poster making, collage making, hanky printing to express the selfless care, devotion of a mother and conveyed gratitude towards their mother for the unconditional love.

PCM SD Collegiate Sr Sec School

Mother’s Day celebrations were held at PCM SD Collegiate Sr Sec School. The event took place with great zeal and enthusiasm. Students expressed their gratitude towards their mothers through poetry recitation, storytelling, speech, dance and a play. Students also demonstrated the definition of a mother through an act. Sushma Sharma, Incharge of the collegiate school, addressed the students about the significance of a mother and her unconditional love. Members of the managing committee and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar applauded the endeavours of the students in commemorating the day.

Students pay tributes to gurudev

To celebrate the 161st birth anniversary of one of the most loved and influential poets of all time and India’s first Nobel Award winner Rabindranath Tagore, his jayanti was celebrated in Shiv Jyoti Public School. Co-associate Teacher of Pragati House Neenu Singh made the students of all classes aware about this day through video presentation in which Students of Class IX-B Lavanya highlighted the life and works of the Noble Laureate and Adamya recited the poem ‘At the End of the Day ‘.

Rayat Bahra Pharmacy College

Hoshiarpur: Jashn-e-Rukhsat program was organised to bid farewell to the final year students at Rayat Bahra Pharmacy College. The chief guest Director Dr Chander Mohan illuminated the candle to inaugurate the programme. The students presented a colourful program in which Bhangra-Giddha, Modelling, Solo Dance, Solo Song etc. were presented. Rajbir Singh was adjudged Mr Farewell and Aanchal as Miss Farewell while Harjoban Singh was adjudged Mr Handsome and Sakshi Tripathi as Miss Beautiful.

Ivy World Playschool

Ivy World Playschool, Civil Lines, celebrated Mother’s Day. The event ‘A Peaceful Escape – The Pamper Shower’ was organised by the school management. The aesthetics of the school were designed to exemplify the grandeur ambience and to make the event memorable for all. Different fun-filled games and activities were conducted and all the mothers had a gala time.

Tiny tots celebrated the day by expressing their feelings towards their mothers by reciting poems, giving speech and performing dances. The mothers gave an overwhelming response by sharing remarkable feedback.

Inter-School Podcast Competition

Phagwara: Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, organised Inter-School Podcast Competition. As many as 27 students from Jalandhar Sahodaya Schools participated. Students prepared a short 60 to 90 second podcasts and shared on Flipgrid. Swati Bakshi, Principal of Funlish Language School, Kolkata, and Heemal Handoo Bhat, Principal Hans Raj Model School, were the online judges of the competition. Bawa Lalwani School, Kapurthala, won the 1st prize, Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, won the 2nd Prize and Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, won 3rd Prize. Dr Sameer Verma, Dean, GNA Business School and Academic Outreach Division, and Prem Sagar, Founder EduFeed Foundation NGO, were the guests during the event. /OC