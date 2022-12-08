 Annual Prize Distribution Function : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Annual Prize Distribution Function

Students perform during the annual prize distribution function at Guru Amar Dass Public School, Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Guru Amar Dass Public School organised its annual prize distribution function, 'Resurgence’, with great enthusiasm. Decked with flowers, colorful flags, standies and illuminated by arch lights, the school campus was all set to receive Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh as the chief guest. Some major attractions of the programme were a welcome dance, a peacock dance and a ‘Jo bole So Nihaal’ folk fusion, among others.

Heritage trip for students

To educate the students, the Training and Placement Committee of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised an educational and heritage visit to Anandpur Sahib and the Mata Naina Devi Temple for the students of MBA-I and BBA-V semester. The students visited Gurudwara Keshgarh Sahib and Virasat-e-Khalsa in Anandpur where they enjoyed a light-and-sound show. They got to learn about the rich culture and heritage of Punjab. Then they also visited the Mata Naina Devi Temple to seek the blessings of the Almighty for the upcoming final semester exams. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs), SK Sood (Director, LKCTC) and Inderpal Singh (HOD, Management Department), lauded the efforts of the department.

Seminar held on Cyber Security

A seminar entitled 'Cyber Security' was organised by the PG Department of Computer Science and IT of Doaba College. Prof Gursimran Singh was the key speaker on the occasion. He was accorded a warm welcome by Principal Pardeep Bhandari, Prof Navin Joshi and the faculty. As many as 100 students participated in this event. Principal Pardeep Bhandari noted that the purpose of the seminar was to make the students aware of various threats like identity theft, unauthorised stealing of official data, data damage and unauthorised access in the field of networking. Prof Gursimran Singh illustrated in detail about creation of safe and strong secure password by using onscreen keyboard, various difficulties that people have to face every day because of the increased reliance on internet, wireless network standards, ie, Bluetooth usage and Wi-Fi security settings.

CBSE Cluster Athletics Meet held

The CBSE Cluster Athletics Meet-2022 is being organised from December 9 to December 12 at Innocent Hearts School, Loharan. More than 70 schools from different states have registered for this athletic meet. Principal Shallu Sehgal said that about 1,200 players would participate in this athletic meet in all categories of various activities like shot-put, long-jump, high-jump, javelin throw, and relay race. She mentioned that all the arrangements have been made for their stay, to eat and drink. The provision of medical facilities will be there to meet any possible emergency. For the amusement of the players, means of entertainment have also been set up.

APEEJAY PINNACLE - 2022 kicks off

A two-day annual fiesta, Apeejay Pinnacle-2022, has commenced at Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus, presented the achievements of the institute in all the significant areas. The students showed their prowess in events like solo singing, mimicry, mime, classical dance, folk dance, choreography, ad mad show, group song and a one minute show. Students also exhibited their knowledge and skills in events like paper presentation, typing tutor, cartooning, poster-making, website designing and on-the-spot painting. There was also an exuberant participation of students in sports competitions like chess, badminton, cricket and volleyball.

Gender Sensitisation Programme

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has introduced a gender sensitisation programme, a unique value-added programme to create awareness on gender issues. KMV is the first and the only institution to introduce this programme in its curriculum as a value-added programme for the Semester III undergraduate students. This programme is meant to develop the gender perspective to transform the attitude and behaviour positively toward gender roles and responsibilities. It consists of three modules. The first module involves a series of lectures on pertinent gender issues by senior and experienced faculty of the college, renowned doctors and lawyers of the city. The next important module is the open house session, chaired by Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi, Director, Women Studies Centre. Another important module is the workshop on self-defence techniques by the experts.

Understanding Emerging trends in IT

A guest lecture was organised at DIPS IMT to make the students aware about the changes emerging in the field of Information Technology. Guest Speaker Jagmohan Mago enlightened the students about business ideas and the eco-system in industry trends. Principal Ravi Sidhu welcomed them with flowers.

Students get Best Wishes Cards

The Student Council of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a Best Wishes Card Ceremony, in which cards were distributed by Principal Ajay Sareen, the Deans, the Heads of Departments and Superintendents to bless the students for their semester examinations. Sareen noted that the cards are handmade with recycled paper, recycled in college, and designed by the fine arts students. It inculcates a very positive feeling among students.

