Jalandhar: New St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, celebrated its 38th Annual Prize Distribution Function. District Education Officer Gursharan Singh and Deputy District Education Officer Rajiv Joshi were present as chief guests on the occasion. School Director Sushma Handa, Principal NK Handa, Principal Poonam, teacher in-charge Ashu, Vice-Principal Seema and PRO Meenakshi and other members of the management welcomed the chief guest. The students of the school spread the message of the theme of the annual festival 'Virasat ki oar'. Items presented by the children included Shri Krishna, Punjabi folk dance Luddi, Hanuman Chalisa, bhangra and Punjabi drama for elderly people.

Oral health check-up camp

Under 'Disha - an Initiative', run by Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, a dental check-up camp was organised for the students of Class I to V at Innocent Hearts School on the Cantt-Jandiala Road, in which alumni of the school dentist Dr Bhavana Gabha was invited. She examined children's teeth. She found children having cavities, so she gave instructions to them on how to clean the teeth. She told the children that they should brush twice a day. Principal Sonali told them that good health was related to the beauty of the face as well as healthy teeth. So, they should follow the instructions given by the doctor and take good care of their teeth.

Cancer Awareness Day

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, organised a seminar on National Cancer Awareness Day. Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa said the purpose of the event was to spread awareness about the disease and also about its early detection, prevention and treatment. Different activities were performed by students like speeches, poetry and short dramas to address the issue of cancer and the patients alike. Stress was laid on the need to increase facilities like free screening, regular check-ups, fund- raising for cancer patients, fund-raising for research, and community support for such patients. The students were asked to encourage the society to empathise with cancer patients and support them.

U-19 inter-Cricket Tournament

The SD Trophy U-19 Inter School Cricket Tournament 2023 was held at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School. Various teams of SD institutions participated in it. The closing ceremony was presided over by Naresh Budhia (president). The final match between Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School and DSSD Sr. Sec. School, Sodal Road, was showcased which was enjoyed by everyone. SD Trophy was bagged by the host school. Jaskaran Singh was declared the man of the series, Anurag best batsman, Arjun best fielder and Prince was declared best bowler. The trophy and medals were given to the players of the winning team and the runners-up team. Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the winning team.