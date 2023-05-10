Annual prize distribution held

Jalandhar: Over 300 meritorious students were awarded for their accomplishments in academics and co- curricular activities at the Annual Prize Distribution Function held in Apeejay Institute of Management Technical Campus today. Major Dr. Amit Mahajan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr.Rajneesh Kant Sachdev, Director and Head, Food Science and Technology Department, IKGPTU, was the Guest of Honour. Nirmal Mahajan, Member Board of Governors, was also present on the occasion. The chief guest Major Dr. Amit Mahajan in his address congratulated the students on their accomplishments in the field of academics, sports and co-curricular activities.
Seminar on good health at DIPS
A seminar on personal hygiene was organised to make the girl students of DIPS School aware about this. As a keynote speaker, Civil Health Officer Ramandeep Kaur while addressing the girl students from 6th to 12th standard said, "You should take great care of your cleanliness during periods. You should wear clean clothes and eat healthy food. Along with this, you should do yoga and walk every day for some time so that you remain physically healthy."
Educational tour to Math Dept
Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a one-day educational tour to the Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology. The trip was organised by PG Department of Mathematics. Nearly 27 students of M.Sc (Mathematics ) and B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics visited Mathematical lab of Department of Mathematics , NIT Jalandhar. The purpose of this visit was to create interest among students for taking research projects in mathematics and how to operate MATLAB. At NIT, a session of counselling was conducted by Dr. R.R Sinha , Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics.
