Annual sports day celebrated

APeeJay School

Jalandhar: The annual sports day of Apeejay School, Tanda Road, saw enthusiastic participation of students from pre-nursery to VIII classes. Ritin Khanna, secretary, District Badminton Association, was the chief guest. The programme commenced with a march-past by the four House captains, prefects and student council. The students also performed various activities like martial arts, yoga, gymnastics and PT exercises. Various games like kangaroo-jump, pick-the-ball, zig-zag race, one-leg race, hurdle race, shuttle run, dribble the ball, and back running were organised for the students of pre-primary wing. Games like leg-race, sack race, relay race, shot put and dribble ball were organised for the students of classes I to VIII.

Innokids, Innocent Hearts School

An English poetry recitation activity was conducted on the theme ‘Budding Poets’ for the students of Innokids and five branches of Innocent Hearts School. They recited rhymes on various topics like ‘my school’, ‘trees’, ‘toys’, ‘school bus’, ‘rainbow’, ‘two little hands’, ‘teddy bear’, and ‘family’, using various props. Sharmila Nakra, deputy director (Cultural Affairs) at the school, appreciated the efforts of the students.

Cambridge Innovative School

Cambridge Innovative School hosted its annual function, which was presided over by Parminder Kaur Assi, a lecturer in Education and Professional Studies at Newman University in Birmingham, UK. The other dignitaries present were school chairman Ajay Bhatia, president Mona Bhatia, JK Kohli, chairman of school advisory council, chief academic officer Deepa Dogra, and Geeta Mahajan, director (operations). The evening began on a spiritual note with the lighting of the lamp and chanting of shlokas, invoking a sense of tranquillity and cultural richness. The play ‘Aladdin and the Magic Lamp’ was presented by the students of classes IV and V.

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School

Meetkamal Dhanjal, a student of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, received the FAP National Award at Chandigarh University. She was honoured with the ‘Pride of India’ award for scoring 98 per cent marks in Class X (session 2022-23). Principal Priyanka Sharma and members of the management congratulated Meetkamal and her parents on this achievement.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

The staff members and students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (HMV) participated in a two-day Spark Career Counselling Mela, organised by the district administration at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. Principal Ajay Sareen exhorted the staff and students to create awareness among the youth about career planning. The team set up a stall to spread awareness regarding career opportunities, and various academic and skill-oriented courses available on the campus.