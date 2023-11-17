Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: To increase the interest of students in sports along with education, St Soldier Divine Public School, Maan Nagar branch, organised its annual sports meet, in which students of primary wing participated on the guidelines of Principal Ambika Sharma. Umbrella, balloon, biscuit, and cap Google race was organised for the students. In the umbrella race, Sukhraj, Harleen, Birbal, Nitin stood first, Myra, Lakshit, Heer, Love, Charu stood second, Ruhaan, Viraj, Tanveer, Alisha, Poonam stood third. In the balloon race, Avneet, Kaidan stood first, Yuvraj, Kainat stood second, Vicky, Eric got the third spot, in basket race, Kirat, Kanvi got the first position, Bhuvika, Riya got the second, Chandni, Kirandeep got the third spot. Managing director Shakti Raj Sharma and principal Ambika Sharma honoured the winning students.

Lecture on National Press Day

IK Gujral Punjab Technical university (IKG PTU’s) Department of Journalism and Mass Communication organised a guest lecture for the students on the occasion of National Press Day. Navjot Kaur Sidhu from a digital media company joined as the resource person for the expert lecture. University Vice-Chancellor Susheel Mittal and Registrar SK Misra congratulated the future budding journalists on the day. District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) Subeg Singh invited the students of the Journalism and Mass Communication Department of the university for training. Navjot Kaur highlighted that the scope of digital media and marketing is vast, encompassing various online channels such as social media, search engines, email, and websites. She said that it includes activities like content marketing, social media management, and online advertising.

Kartar Singh Sarabha remembered

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya paid a floral tribute to martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha. Faculty and students offered floral tributes to the martyr. A special programme was organised on the occasion, where principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi expressed that Kartar Singh Sarabha’s unwavering commitment to sacrifice for the country at a young age was commendable. She also highlighted Sarabha’s inspiration for the youth to contribute to the freedom struggle with great enthusiasm. Principal Dwivedi also praised Sarabha’s life and ideology as a constant guide for motivating the youth towards national service. Various activities such as poetry recitation, poster making, etc. were also conducted during the event, showcasing different aspects of Kartar Singh Sarabha’s life. The patriotic songs filled the atmosphere with zeal.

Workshop on Paint and Splash

The Department of Fine Arts of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a workshop for the students on the theme ‘Paint and Splash’. On the occasion, Aakriti Kapoor, freelance artist and owner of Not So White Clothing Brand, was invited to share her expertise with students and encourage them to do more creative works. Students from different departments had attended it. Principal Ajay Sareen appreciated all the staff members and students of Fine Arts Department. Dr Seema Marwaha, Dean Academics, Dr Neeru Bharti Sharma, Head of Fine Arts Department, Dr Shailender Kumar, Chahat, Twinkle and Sarita were present there.

