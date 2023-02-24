Annual sports meet starts at regional centre of PU

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 23

The 10th annual sports meet, ‘Khelotsav 2023: Vijayi Bhava’, started today on the campus of Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur. The event will be held from February 23 to 25. The sports meet was inaugurated was by Saroj Bala, a veteren national and international hockey player.

While addressing the participants, Saroj Bala encouraged them and highlighted the importance of sports in a student’s life. A prize distribution ceremony was held on the occasion for the winners.

In chess (girls) the first position was secured by Kirti of BA LLB (1st year ), Sushreeta of CSE (1st year) bagged the second prize and the third spot was secured by Tanu of IT (2nd year) and Sonali of IT (3rd year).

In chess (boys ) Sarthak of MCA (1st year) bagged the first prize. The second place was place was secured by Varun of IT (2nd year) and third spot was held by Preikshit of LLB (1st year).

In carrom Priya of CSE (1st year) secured the first place, second place was held by Sonil of CSE (3rd year) and third was bagged by Ankshika of ECE (1st year).

In carrom (Boys) Vikash of IT (2nd year) was the winner, Prashant of CSE (1st year ) held the second spot and third place secured was priyanshu of IT 2nd year. In tug of war (girls) The Rough tuggers bagged the first prize, The musketeers secured the second spot.