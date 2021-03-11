Another carjacking at gunpoint in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 28

Another incident of carjacking at gunpoint was reported near the Pathankot bypass here on Friday night.

As per information, the victim, identified as Sham Lal, who hails from Batala, had come to Jalandhar to drop his relatives. He said while returning, he stopped at Subway near the Pathankot bypass for dinner, and it was then that five unidentified armed robbers overpowered him and snatched his car at gunpoint.

After the robbery, when the robbers were driving the car at high speed to leave the city, the car became uncontrollable and rammed the divider on the highway. However, none was hurt and the robbers managed to flee from the spot and left the car there.

According to eyewitnesses, some accomplices of the robbers were already standing at some distance. “When the car hit the divider, the robbers immediately fled along with their accomplices on bikes and scooters,” they added.

Meanwhile, after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the car into their possession. They also alerted the patrolling team and other police teams immediately to trace the bikes and scooters on which the robbers escaped. A case has been registered and the police teams are analysing the footage of the CCTVs installed around the eatery. “The robbers will be traced soon,” they said.