Another credit war erupts, now at Phillaur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 2

Following a 10-day-old incident of credit war that erupted between Congress Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh and his AAP rival Surinder Sodhi over roadwork inauguration, another such case has emerged at Phillaur.

As two fire tenders were to be received from the office of ADC-cum-MC Commissioner, Phagwara office, for Phillaur and Goraya municipal councils, Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary as well as AAP leaders Joginder Singh Mann and Prem Kumar also reached the Phagwara MC office.

While Chaudhary claimed that the fire tenders came on his request to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and that he being the legislator of Phillaur had the right to receive and launch them in his constituency, the AAP leaders said since it was their government in power in the state, this right was with them.

A huge ruckus got created in the office of Daljeet Kaur, ADC-cum-MC Commissioner, Phagwara. Both sides indulged in arguments and counter-arguments against one another. Chaudhary had the support of Phillaur MC chief Mahinder Ram Chumber, Goraya MC chief Kamaldeep Singh Bittu, Phillaur block samiti chairman Davinder Singh Lasara, Phillaur Market Committee chairman Makhan Singh Khaira, Goraya Market Committee chairman Dara Singh Rai, Phillaur block samiti vice-chairman Jaswinder Singh Jassi and Zila Parishad member Gurpreet Kaur. The ZP member filed a written complaint against AAP leader Joginder Mann with Phagwara SP Harinderpal Singh Parmar.

Chaudhary said: “Prem Kumar, who had lost the Assembly poll from Phillaur against me, has no constitutional position to take the firefighting vehicles with him to Phillaur.”

The anti-riot police had to be called in to control both sides and the vehicles were handed over to the Executive Officers of Goraya and Phagwara. The AAP leaders climbed up the fire-fighting vehicles as these were finally driven towards Phillaur. Mann said: “The innings of the Congress leaders is over and they need to understand that. We are taking the fire extinguishers after seeking due permission of the same from the administrations of Jalandhar and Kapurthala.”

Earlier, the AAP and Congress workers had also raised slogans in the office of Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Surinder Kumar. MLA Chaudhary said it was regrettable to witness hooliganism by AAP leaders and workers within government premises. “Today, I had accompanied the presidents and councillors of Phillaur and Goraya civic bodies to take possession of newly allotted fire tenders. Setting up a fire station in Phillaur was a long pending demand and the process to fulfil it had started 2-3 years ago with the approval being given last year. After Bhagwant Mann became the CM, I had written to him to allot the fire tenders and I thank him for doing so. This fire station is a result of a long process and it is not that it was approved and executed within a month. But what happened today is reprehensible. Prem Kumar was an educationist and Joginder Mann is a senior leader and it does not behove of them to indulge in such hooliganism. What they have done today is a blot on the civil society,” he said.