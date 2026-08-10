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Home / Jalandhar / Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Panel orders Rs 97 lakh relief to six allottees

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:05 PM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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JIT Flats at Gurbanta Singh Enclave (Indrapuram) Jalandhar.
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Years after paying for flats under two housing projects of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), six allottees have secured relief from the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jalandhar. The commission has directed the JIT to pay around Rs 97 lakh to them, including interest calculated from the dates of their deposits, besides compensation and litigation costs.

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The orders cover one allottee of the Bibi Bhani Complex and five of the Indrapuram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave. The cases were filed between March 2023 and November 2024 after the JIT failed to provide the allottees flats with basic habitation facilities such as electricity, water supply, sewage and approach roads within promised duration.

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The Bibi Bhani Complex case pertains to Vishal Sharma of Delhi, who was allotted an LIG flat under the 57.5-acre housing scheme. Launched in 2009, the scheme selected beneficiaries through a draw of lots held in August that year. Sharma received his allotment letter in January 2010, with possession scheduled for July 2012.

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Sharma had deposited Rs 5.64 lakh with the JIT. He approached the consumer commission in April 2023. The commission directed the JIT to return the deposited amount with 9 per cent interest, besides Rs 40,000 compensation and litigation costs.

The other five cases relate to the Indrapuram housing project where the flats were allotted between 2006 and 2008.

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Komal Khanna of Jalandhar was allotted a flat in 2008 and had deposited Rs 3.70 lakh. She filed her case in May 2023 and the commission ordered the JIT to pay around Rs 15 lakh, including interest.

Gagan Gupta, who was allotted a flat in 2006, had deposited around Rs 4 lakh. His case was filed in March 2023 with the commission ordering payment of around Rs 16 lakh, including interest.

Pawan Kumar, another 2006 allottee, had deposited Rs 4.47 lakh. He approached the commission in March 2023 which ordered the JIT to pay around Rs 17 lakh.

Harish Nagpal, who was allotted a flat in 2006, had deposited around Rs 3.92 lakh. His case was filed in August 2023 and the commission ordered payment of around Rs 16 lakh.

The fifth Indrapuram allottee Deepika Sharma was allotted a flat in 2006 and had deposited around Rs 4.39 lakh. In her case, the commission ordered the JIT to pay around Rs 16.50 lakh.

In all six matters, the commission directed the JIT to pay 9 per cent interest from the respective dates of deposit, along with the compensation and litigation costs specified in the orders. The Trust has 45 days to comply. In case of failure, the interest rate will increase by an additional three percentage points.

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