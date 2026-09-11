DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Anti-dengue campaign by Health Dept, Jalandhar

Anti-dengue campaign by Health Dept, Jalandhar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:34 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Health Department, Jalandhar, launched a campaign in the dengue hotspot areas with a door-to-door survey on Friday. Anti-larvae teams under the leadership of District Epidemiologist Dr Aditya Pal went to these places and conducted a dengue survey. During this, dengue larvae were identified at many places and were destroyed by teams.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg said the Health Department conducted a dengue survey of 2,572 houses in the district, including 845 houses in urban areas and 1,727 houses in rural areas. Dengue larvae were found at 18 places, which were destroyed by the teams.

Advertisement

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg appealed to people to protect themselves from dengue by emptying the standing water in coolers, refrigerator trays, bird water bowls, flowerpot trays of their homes once a week, wear clothes that cover the body, use mosquito nets and mosquito repellent creams while sleeping and do not keep broken pots, drums and tires, etc in the open.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts