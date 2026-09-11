Anti-dengue campaign by Health Dept, Jalandhar

The Health Department, Jalandhar, launched a campaign in the dengue hotspot areas with a door-to-door survey on Friday. Anti-larvae teams under the leadership of District Epidemiologist Dr Aditya Pal went to these places and conducted a dengue survey. During this, dengue larvae were identified at many places and were destroyed by teams.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg said the Health Department conducted a dengue survey of 2,572 houses in the district, including 845 houses in urban areas and 1,727 houses in rural areas. Dengue larvae were found at 18 places, which were destroyed by the teams.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg appealed to people to protect themselves from dengue by emptying the standing water in coolers, refrigerator trays, bird water bowls, flowerpot trays of their homes once a week, wear clothes that cover the body, use mosquito nets and mosquito repellent creams while sleeping and do not keep broken pots, drums and tires, etc in the open.