Anti-drug chatbot leads to 4,872 arrests since March 1: DGP

Holding a law and order review meeting at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, near here on Monday, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said ‘Safe Punjab’ WhatsApp Chatbot helpline had led to the registration of 3,671 FIRs and 4,872 arrests since March 1.

Advertisement

Yadav said the helpline — 9779100200— had achieved an unprecedented 30 per cent tip conversion rate. The helpline is a flagship initiative of the government aimed at providing anonymous, accessible, and non-judgmental support to individuals grappling with drug-related issues.

“Safe Punjab Chatbot has emerged as a game-changer as it has received an overwhelming response from the public for its confidentiality feature encouraging individuals to report smugglers, addicts, and providing suggestions,” said the DGP, while further encouraging people to share information regarding drug traffickers on this chatbot without any fear.

Advertisement

The DGP chaired the meeting with all Range DIGs, SSPs, and CPs. Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, Special DGP, Intelligence, Praveen Sinha, Director, PPA, Phillaur, Anita Punj, ADGP, ANTF, Nilabh Kishore, ADGP, AGTF, Promod Ban and ADGP, Counter-Intelligence, Amit Prasad and IGP, Headquarters, Dr Sukhchain Gill also attended the meeting.

Sharing outcome of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, Yadav said the police had registered 14,281 FIRs and arrested 22,772 drug smugglers since March 1 this year and recovered 940 kg heroin, 337 kg opium, 18 tonne poppy husk, 14 kg charas, 325 kg ganja, 6 kg ICE, 3.3 kg cocaine, 29.63 lakh intoxicants/tablets and Rs 11.84 crore drug money from their possession. During the campaign, 162 illegally constructed properties of drug smugglers have been demolished as per law.

Advertisement

He said the police had attained 90 per cent conviction rate in the NDPS Act cases since March 1. “All major organised crime and gangster related cases have been traced, and 100% of terror cases have been solved,” he said.

----------------

Total recovery

Police have recovered 940 kg heroin, 337 kg opium, 18 tonne poppy husk, 14 kg charas, 325 kg ganja, 6 kg ICE, 3.3 kg cocaine and Rs 11.84 crore drug money