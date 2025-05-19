DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Anti-drug drive: Police reach out to NGOs at Shahkot

Anti-drug drive: Police reach out to NGOs at Shahkot

As part of the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking and criminal elements, the Jalandhar Rural Police, under the leadership of SSP Harvinder Singh Virk and Sarabjit Rai, SP Investigation, are conducting several anti-drug operations in various police stations. To make...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 05:06 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A police-people meeting organised by the Jalandhar police to devise strategies under the War Against Drugs at Shahkot in Jalandhar. A Tribune Photo
Advertisement

As part of the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking and criminal elements, the Jalandhar Rural Police, under the leadership of SSP Harvinder Singh Virk and Sarabjit Rai, SP Investigation, are conducting several anti-drug operations in various police stations.

Advertisement

To make the ongoing campaign against drugs in Shahkot more intense and effective, an important meeting was organised under the leadership of Onkar Singh Brar, DSP, Shahkot. The meeting was held at the DSP office in which the chief officers of Shahkot, Lohian, Mehatpur, munshi staff along with all block presidents and social leaders and activists were present.

During the meeting, the strategies to be implemented at the ground level to eradicate the drug problem were discussed. Local leaders reviewed the efforts made by the police so far and highlighted other ways to bring drug addicts back to a healthy life. Brar assured the leaders that the war against drugs will be fought with rigour and dedication.

Advertisement

He said in the coming days, the campaign will be intensified by taking all leaders along so that a colourful and drug-free Punjab can be realised. Finally, views were also shared on other important issues related to the police and a joint strategy was prepared for the future.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper