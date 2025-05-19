Anti-drug drive: Police reach out to NGOs at Shahkot

As part of the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking and criminal elements, the Jalandhar Rural Police, under the leadership of SSP Harvinder Singh Virk and Sarabjit Rai, SP Investigation, are conducting several anti-drug operations in various police stations.

To make the ongoing campaign against drugs in Shahkot more intense and effective, an important meeting was organised under the leadership of Onkar Singh Brar, DSP, Shahkot. The meeting was held at the DSP office in which the chief officers of Shahkot, Lohian, Mehatpur, munshi staff along with all block presidents and social leaders and activists were present.

During the meeting, the strategies to be implemented at the ground level to eradicate the drug problem were discussed. Local leaders reviewed the efforts made by the police so far and highlighted other ways to bring drug addicts back to a healthy life. Brar assured the leaders that the war against drugs will be fought with rigour and dedication.

He said in the coming days, the campaign will be intensified by taking all leaders along so that a colourful and drug-free Punjab can be realised. Finally, views were also shared on other important issues related to the police and a joint strategy was prepared for the future.