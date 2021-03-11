Anti-drug helpline number launched

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr: In a bid to crackdown on the drug menace in Nawanshahr, DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Monday launched drug free helpline 9501065718 and asked the people to share the information about the persons involved or associated with the drug peddling in the district. He said anyone can give tip-off about drug menace in their areas either by sharing messages, videos or pics, adding that this would help the administration to eliminate the drug smuggling from Nawanshahr. He further said the identity of person giving information on drugs and liquor would not be revealed. TNS

licence must for liquor vends

Nawanshahr: With the liquor has been brought under the ambit of Food and Safety Standards Act, 2011, each liquor vend has to obtain mandatory licence or registration from the food safety wing of the Health Department in the district. Assistant Commissioner Food Manoj Khosla said all liquor vends with an annual turnover of above Rs 12 lakh need a licence while those having annual sale below Rs 12 lakh have to get registered with the food safety wing of the department. TNS

2 new Covid cases surface in district

Jalandhar: Two new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar district on Monday. With this, the Covid tally in the district has reached 78,344 cases. As many as 76,753 persons have recovered in the district so far while the number of active cases has reached 13 on Monday. No deaths were reported in the district. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported one new case of Covid and the district tally reached 23,884. No new death was reported in Kapurthala district as well on Monday. TNS

176 Children vaccinated

Jalandhar: On the occasion of the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the third round of the Mission Indradhanush 4.0 began on Monday. The routine vaccination of children between the ages of 0 to 2 as well as pregnant women, was carried out. Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Ghotra said those, who had been left out of routine immunisations due to some reasons, were being vaccinated. He said on the third day of the campaign, as many as 176 children in the ages of 0 to 2 and 20 pregnant women were vaccinated. TNS

Free eye checkup camp organised

Jalandhar: Ex-Municipal Corporation councillor and activist Vipan Kumar organised a free eye checkup camp on Sunday at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan on Nakodar road. As many as 452 patients consulted the expert doctors for various ailments and got free medicines at the camp. Doctors from the Civil Hospital including Dr Gurpreet Kaur and Dr Gurvinder Kaur attended to the patients. Vipan Kumar and his wife Reeta Bawa said some patients were detected with cataract problem and need to undergo surgery. “We will support some of these patients financially through our society”, they said.TNS

Rs 1L donated to promote hockey

Jalandhar: The UK-based Bob Kular company has contributed Rs 1 lakh for the development of hockey in Punjab. Secretary of Surjit Hockey Society Surinder Singh Bhapa informed that Jarnail Singh Kular, head of the Kular family, and family members Amarjit Singh Kular, Balvir Singh Kular, and Sarabjit Singh Kular from Dhina village are always providing financial support to the players from time to time. The society also organises the Surjit Hockey tournament every year to keep alive the name of ex-Olympian Surjit Singh Randhawa, who had lost his life in a fatal car accident near Jalandhar in 1984.