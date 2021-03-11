In Brief

Anti-drug helpline number launched

Anti-drug helpline number launched

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr: In a bid to crackdown on the drug menace in Nawanshahr, DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Monday launched drug free helpline 9501065718 and asked the people to share the information about the persons involved or associated with the drug peddling in the district. He said anyone can give tip-off about drug menace in their areas either by sharing messages, videos or pics, adding that this would help the administration to eliminate the drug smuggling from Nawanshahr. He further said the identity of person giving information on drugs and liquor would not be revealed. TNS

licence must for liquor vends

Nawanshahr: With the liquor has been brought under the ambit of Food and Safety Standards Act, 2011, each liquor vend has to obtain mandatory licence or registration from the food safety wing of the Health Department in the district. Assistant Commissioner Food Manoj Khosla said all liquor vends with an annual turnover of above Rs 12 lakh need a licence while those having annual sale below Rs 12 lakh have to get registered with the food safety wing of the department. TNS

2 new Covid cases surface in district

Jalandhar: Two new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar district on Monday. With this, the Covid tally in the district has reached 78,344 cases. As many as 76,753 persons have recovered in the district so far while the number of active cases has reached 13 on Monday. No deaths were reported in the district. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported one new case of Covid and the district tally reached 23,884. No new death was reported in Kapurthala district as well on Monday. TNS

176 Children vaccinated

Jalandhar: On the occasion of the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the third round of the Mission Indradhanush 4.0 began on Monday. The routine vaccination of children between the ages of 0 to 2 as well as pregnant women, was carried out. Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Ghotra said those, who had been left out of routine immunisations due to some reasons, were being vaccinated. He said on the third day of the campaign, as many as 176 children in the ages of 0 to 2 and 20 pregnant women were vaccinated. TNS

Free eye checkup camp organised

Jalandhar: Ex-Municipal Corporation councillor and activist Vipan Kumar organised a free eye checkup camp on Sunday at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan on Nakodar road. As many as 452 patients consulted the expert doctors for various ailments and got free medicines at the camp. Doctors from the Civil Hospital including Dr Gurpreet Kaur and Dr Gurvinder Kaur attended to the patients. Vipan Kumar and his wife Reeta Bawa said some patients were detected with cataract problem and need to undergo surgery. “We will support some of these patients financially through our society”, they said.TNS

Rs 1L donated to promote hockey

Jalandhar: The UK-based Bob Kular company has contributed Rs 1 lakh for the development of hockey in Punjab. Secretary of Surjit Hockey Society Surinder Singh Bhapa informed that Jarnail Singh Kular, head of the Kular family, and family members Amarjit Singh Kular, Balvir Singh Kular, and Sarabjit Singh Kular from Dhina village are always providing financial support to the players from time to time. The society also organises the Surjit Hockey tournament every year to keep alive the name of ex-Olympian Surjit Singh Randhawa, who had lost his life in a fatal car accident near Jalandhar in 1984.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

2
Punjab

Congress high command takes cognizance of Navjot Singh Sidhu's anti-party activities; refers matter to disciplinary committee

3
Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

4
Haryana

Gurugram societies pay Rs 38/unit for backup amid power cuts

5
Punjab

Punjab's all 163 urban local bodies fined for violating pollution norms

6
World

Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, will transfer power to Russian top cop for a short time: Report

7
Punjab

Micro-containment zone declared at National Law University after varsity reports six Covid-positive cases

8
Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

9
Punjab

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

10
Trending

Anushka Sharma's floral mini dress on her 34th birthday bash with Virat Kohli costs Rs 85k, more details inside

Don't Miss

View All
Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak
Chandigarh

Demolition of Colony No. 4: 10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office every day
Jalandhar REDUCING CARBON FOOTPRINT

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office in Kapurthala every day

‘Rural IT model’ by 34-yr-old draws praise
Punjab

'Rural IT model' by 34-yr-old woman draws praise

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Top News

Stone pelting hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; 4 policemen injured

5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations of the city

Internet services suspended

CM Bhagwant Mann stresses need to improve education and health facilities in Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip

Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...

Cities

View All

~1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Direct Seeding of Rice technique: Punjab Govt's Rs 1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Amritsar: Farmers seek enough power for tubewells

Amritsar: Power consumption expected to go up during paddy season

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

Navjot Singh Sidhu holds candlelight march in Amritsar to denounce Patiala clash

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

Two FIRs for same offence abuse of law: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shelterless Colony No. 4 residents up in arms in Chandigarh

Gymkhana Club, Red Bishop among government properties to be sealed in Panchkula

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

1,076 fresh Covid cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 6.42 per cent

1 dead, 4 injured after car plunges into canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

Punjab Cabinet meeting today, may take up 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' with Delhi

NCB arrests 1 more person in Shaheen Bagh drugs bust; total 5 caught till now

Dist admn rejects wife’s appeal to hold husband’s bhog outside police station

Kapurthala administration rejects wife's appeal to hold Ravi Gill's bhog outside police station

Jalandhar cops fail to arrest Congress councillor's rape accused son

Another credit war erupts, now at Phillaur

Saving water: Agriculture Dept plans to give a big push to DSR technique

A wedding at Jalandhar police station!

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K in Ludhiana

Man injured as truck rams into car on expressway in Ludhiana

Sewerage connections of 7 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Run tubewells properly, Ludhiana MC tells operators

4 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail ‘erring’ police personnel

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

Met DGP 3 days before Patiala violence: Shiv Sena Punjab chief

Micro-containment zone at national law university in Patiala

Government reclaims 57 acres of encroached land in Patiala district

MC to launch drive against single-use plastic in Patiala