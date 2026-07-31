Anti-larvae teams conduct dengue prevention drive

Under the supervision of Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg and District Epidemiologist Dr Aditya Pal, anti-larvae teams conducted dengue surveys at construction sites, plant nurseries, and through door-to-door visits on Thursday. The teams also sensitised people about dengue prevention measures.

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During the survey, dengue larvae were detected at potential breeding sites. The larvae were destroyed as per the prescribed procedure and insecticide was sprayed to prevent mosquito breeding.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg informed that the Health Department tested a total of 2,067 people on Thursday. Dengue surveys were conducted in 1,885 households, including 182 urban and 182 rural households. Dengue larvae were found at two locations, which were destroyed by the teams following the prescribed guidelines.