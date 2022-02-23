Anti-party activities: Four Congress workers expelled for 6 years in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 22

Even as the poll results are yet to be declared, the political parties have begun to take action against its leaders and workers who had indulged in anti-party activities ahead of the February 20 Vidhan Sabha poll.

The Congress has taken the lead in initiating action. On the orders of District Congress Committee (urban) president Balraj Thakur, four party workers have been expelled for a term of six years from the party. Among those who have been shown the doors are two from Jalandhar Central constituency represented by MLA Rajinder Beri and two others are from Garha area falling in Jalandhar Cantonment, represented by minister Pargat Singh.

Those who have faced the axe include Gaurav Arora, a resident from National Avenue, and Somnath of Chugitti from Jalandhar Central areas. Those from Jalandhar Cantonment include Rajdeep Toor and Rajiv Kakkar. Kakkar had moved to SAD, Gaurav Arora had moved to AAP and Somnath had supported the BJP.

Thakur said there were complaints against the four workers after which action had been taken. Rajiv and Rajdeep had been state-level officer-bearers of the party. Kakkar reacted saying that there was no point expelling those who had already moved out of the party.

In another action, the DCC (urban) chief has also issued notice to Ajay Bindra, who had reportedly used bad language against Beri on social media. Bindra has been asked to reply to the notice within a week or else he could face disciplinary action. Balraj said that if there would be more complaints in the coming days by the MLAs, more party men could face similar action.

Lowest polling in Jal Central

Going by the booth-wise poll data available on Tuesday, it has been found that certain areas, especially those falling in Jalandhar Central constituency, have had a very low polling rate. The constituency itself had the overall lowest polling in Doaba at 60.65 per cent. A booth in the constituency at SD Phoolarwam Girls Senior Secondary School, Ladowali Road, had only 36.09 per cent polling. In the areas falling in the same wards of Ranjit Nagar, only 192 of 445 votes were polled. In two booths of Preet Nagar, Ladowali Road, 477 of 1,031 votes and 323 of 895 votes were polled.

Two booths in Police Lines also had 34 and 35 per cent polling but it was clearly because the police staff residing here could have been on duty on the day. Officers’ colony in Jalandhar at Old Baradari also polled only 224 of 556 votes.