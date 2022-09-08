Anti-plastic drive ahead of Sodal Mela

Jalandhar, September 7
To mark International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation today initiated a plastic-free campaign on the eve of Sodal Mela.
Er Sandeep Bahl from the PPCB and MC Joint Commissioner Shikha Bhagat made the devotees and local shop owners aware that they should not sell, distribute or use any banned single-use plastic items.
At the mela, a joint stall has been put up by the MC and PPCB to spread awareness on plastic. The devotees have been requested to carry a cloth bag with them during the fair.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...