Anti-plastic drive ahead of Sodal Mela

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 7

To mark International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation today initiated a plastic-free campaign on the eve of Sodal Mela.

Er Sandeep Bahl from the PPCB and MC Joint Commissioner Shikha Bhagat made the devotees and local shop owners aware that they should not sell, distribute or use any banned single-use plastic items.

At the mela, a joint stall has been put up by the MC and PPCB to spread awareness on plastic. The devotees have been requested to carry a cloth bag with them during the fair.