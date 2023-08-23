Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The anti-ragging committee of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised an Anti-Ragging Week under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. The events were organised by the Dean Students Welfare Binoo Gupta and her team. She said that poster-making, slogan and essay writing, debate competitions and screening of documentaries was organised under the week. Kriti, a UG Commerce student, gave a speech and said that the occasion should be celebrated as Happy Commendation Day. Principal Sareen addressed the audience by saying that HMV is a zero-tolerance ragging college.

Elocution competition

Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, Loharan and Nurpur, organised an elocution competition for the students of Grades XI and XII. The students chose the speeches of their ideals. They were dressed up like them and presented their views emphatically. The school organises such competitions to boost the confidence of the students. Yagya and Tanamdeep came first. Diya, Sneh and Aditi got the second prize. Bhumika and Ojas were declared third.

Junior Open Golf Tournament

Manraj Singh Deol, a student of Class 11 (Arts) from DIPS School, Kapurthala, has brought laurels to the DIPS chain once again by winning the national level junior open golf tournament. Principal Dimple Sharma said that the competition was held at Chandigarh. Manraj said that he has earlier won competitions at the national and international level. He was the winner of North India Golf Circuit 3rd Tournament of the Tee Box Golf School and marked the 18th place at the first international tournament at the Asian Junior Masters International Tournament held at Phuket, Thailand. Principal Dimple Sharma congratulated Manraj.

Dramatics workshop organised

A dramatics workshop was organised for the students by the 'Dramatics Club' under the guidance of school principal Dr Rashmi Vij at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. The event was organised under the supervision of Cinny Malhotra. The workshop was organised by ‘Laurel Media’ for the school students. On the occasion, Agya Pal Singh Randhawa, Director (Programmes), Laurel Media, Harpreet Sharma, anchor and Parambir Gill Randhawa from the management taught the students how to be an expert anchor, read news effectively and conduct different types of interviews. Activities were organised for the participants and prizes were given away to the children who performed well. The in-charge of the Dramatics Club coordinated the workshop.